Fire continued

 2 days ago

TheDailyBeast

Fire Company Shut Down Over Sick Jokes About 8-Year-Old Black Girl Shot Dead by Cops

A Pennsylvania fire company has been suspended after members were allegedly caught making sick jokes about Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old Black girl who prosecutors say was shot dead by police last year. NBC News reports the alleged comments were made by members of the Briarcliffe Volunteer Fire Company after they seemingly forgot to hang up from a virtual meeting with other local fire companies. Michael Pierce, solicitor for Darby Township, said the sick comments began when most other people on the call had left, explaining: “Suddenly, there was the sound of a group of people discussing the meeting while using foul inappropriate language.” They allegedly used racial slurs to describe firefighters from other companies, and remarked that it was “time to leave” the area due to the number of Black people moving there. They then allegedly made fun of Fanta Bility’s name. A lawyer for the girl’s family told NBC News that her relatives were “appalled” by the allegations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Bring Me The News

Man killed in fiery truck crash on his own property

A man died after apparently crashing a vehicle on his property, which then caught fire after it became stuck in a sand berm. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Hwy. 2 near Saginaw just before 11 p.m. on Friday, with the 911 caller saying she had found the 61-year-old victim badly burnt after she went out to look for him.
ACCIDENTS
Nashville News Hub

Father and his girlfriend kept his 14-year-old autistic son locked in a shed filled with trash, scattered tools and a bucket toilet – with no electricity or plumbing

According to reports, the 44-year-old father and his 36-year-old girlfriend reportedly locked the man’s 14-year-old son with autism in a 6 x10ft shed. The responding officers reportedly found a bed, various trash, scattered tools and a bucket toilet. The teen showed officers some snacks and canned soup that he was given. The shed was only locked from the outside and it had no electricity or plumbing. The shed was also very hot because there was no means of climate control.
KIDS
The Independent

Oakland hills fire: Firefighters battle huge blaze as it rips through Country Club

Firefighters battled a huge blaze as it burned through the Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan, on Thursday morning.Photos and videos taken by bystanders show the white wooden property 15 miles from Detroit, founded in 1916 and known for hosting major golf championships, engulfed in a blaze and plumes of black smoke.An employee told The Detroit News that no one was hurt in the fire: “everyone got out OK”. The authorities are yet to confirm no one was injured.All firefighters at the Bloomfield Township Fire Department were sent to tackle the enormous blaze, which started at 10am and spread quickly,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Father ‘orders four-year-old son to fire gun at police’ at McDonald’s drive-thru

A four-year-old child fired a gun at officers after being encouraged to do so by father following a dispute over orders at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Salt Lake City, police say. The father, identified as 27-year-old Sadaat Johnson, allegedly brandished a gun at the drive-thru workers after they handed him an incorrect order. The staff told Mr Johnson that they would correct his order and asked him to wait in his vehicle, then called the police, Unified Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Melody Cutler said.When officers arrived, the man did not cooperate and had to be removed from the vehicle, the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTNH

Fire officials respond to Gales Ferry commercial fire

Ledyard, Conn. (WTNH) – Gales Ferry Fire Personnel are currently operating on a working fire at a commercial occupancy on Route 12 in the 1600 block of Gales Ferry Village in Ledyard. A second alarm fire alert has been issued. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. No other information has been released at […]
GALES FERRY, CT
The Independent

Laguna Beach fire - live: Evacuation orders lifted as firefighters continue increasing containment

Firefighters are continuing to battle a wildfire near Laguna Beach, California.The so-called Emerald Fire was reported just after 4am on Thursday in the gated community of Emerald Bay, prompting hundreds to evacuate.The fire has since spread across 150 acres, fueled by the fierce and dry Santa Ana winds. Southern California is also experiencing record high temperatures for the time of year.Officials say the blaze is about 10 per cent contained, and evacuation orders have been lifted.State and county parks in the area remain closed for the time being. Read More Laguna Beach fire prompts evacuations in California
ENVIRONMENT

