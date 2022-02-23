No Danged Luck

For modern duck hunters, the semi-auto shotgun is king. But from the late 1800s until the first half of the 20th century, the side-by-side was the shotgun of choice for American waterfowlers. And U.S. companies, like Parker, A.H. Fox, L.C. Smith, and Winchester, built the best doubles for duck hunters, though you can’t discount the elegance and precision with which the British and other European manufacturers designed side-by-sides (some of the most impressive bespoke doubles come from western Europe). But the American companies knew their customers better and understood what those early duck hunters required in a shotgun built of wood and steel: weight, long barrels, and fixed full chokes.

