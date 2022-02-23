ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

No Danged Luck

flippinonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I am fishing in February and March, I like water just a little bit above normal, with not so much mud in...

www.flippinonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Crimson

Good Luck Noses

Abby T. Forbes ’22 is a Philosophy concentrator in Adams House. Her column “The Trades” appears on alternate Fridays. Here’s what they don’t tell you about Texas: the sunlight has a smell. Something like the texture of honey, slow and impossible to get off you once you make contact. You feel it on you all day whether you mean to or not, a persistent badge of earthy indulgence. But let’s face it: you don’t exactly mind.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Fisherman Chased by Sea Creature With Glowing-Eyes in Horrifying Video

Ah, the things fish-lovers do for a fresh nightly catch. In a frightening video, a yellow-eyed sea creature chases a Brazilian fisherman through the sea. As an unnamed fisherman jets through the water on his motorboat, a mysterious sea creature shows determination to catch up. As he hurried to escape off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, he managed to record the event. The fisherman captioned the 47-second video: “Wanted to attack.”
ANIMALS
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
iheart.com

Watch: Fisherman Chased by Monstrous 'Mystery Creature' with Glowing Eyes

A chilling piece of footage captured by a fisherman in Brazil shows his boat being pursued by a rather sizeable 'mystery creature' sporting an ominous set of glowing eyes. The eerie scene reportedly unfolded earlier this month in the waters off the coast of the country's southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul. In the video, the fisherman's boat can be seen cruising away from a city skyline at night when suddenly a large dark form with glowing eyes emerges from the water and gives chase to the vessel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tacoma News Tribune

‘What the heck is this?’ Ice fisherman reels in rare ‘golden’ fish at Minnesota lake

Lifelong fisherman Rick Konakowitz wasn’t quite sure himself, even as one hung from the end of his fishing rod, he told McClatchy News. It was around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, when the Minnesota angler reeled the rare fish out of frozen Clear Lake, near the town of New Ulm. He was aiming to catch crappie or walleye, but what came out of the ice was strange and vibrant, a kind of fish he’d never even heard of, much less seen.
HOBBIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Leavenworth Times

Fishing for crappie with a master angler

Watching what seems to be a strange video game in the middle of a lake has become the norm for serious anglers. Lit up blips on the Echomap Garmin Graph screen were actually tree stumps with a few limbs about 26 feet below the surface, covered with unusual lights. Kirby...
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

The Best American-Made Duck Hunting Side-by-Side Shotguns Ever Built

For modern duck hunters, the semi-auto shotgun is king. But from the late 1800s until the first half of the 20th century, the side-by-side was the shotgun of choice for American waterfowlers. And U.S. companies, like Parker, A.H. Fox, L.C. Smith, and Winchester, built the best doubles for duck hunters, though you can’t discount the elegance and precision with which the British and other European manufacturers designed side-by-sides (some of the most impressive bespoke doubles come from western Europe). But the American companies knew their customers better and understood what those early duck hunters required in a shotgun built of wood and steel: weight, long barrels, and fixed full chokes.
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

Massive Great White Shark Snatched 100lb Tuna From Fisherman's Catch

A massive great white shark stole 100-pound tuna from a Hawaii fisherman. A great white shark approached the boat of Nick Morris - the fisherman - while he was fishing 15 miles off Honolulu County for yellowfin tuna. It took the shark only seconds to rip the tuna from Morris'...
ANIMALS
Distractify

TikTok's "Snow Hack" Claims to Keep Your Car Snow-Free, but People Are Divided

Snow is a disgusting white filth that plagues our species. It ruins businesses, roads, causes a multitude of accidents, destroys power lines, and is an expensive, abhorrent nuisance to get rid of. Sure it's fun to sled down and of course, you'll have people who'll say, "Oh but it's nice to look at!" Who cares. If you want to see snow, go Google photos of it and save us.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WNCT

Goodbye and good luck to meteorologist Alex Wasilenko

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday’s noon news was the last time we’ll see meteorologist Alex Wasilenko on WNCT. He’s moving closer to his home in Vermont to work with our sister station in Burlington. We got the chance to wish him well and get some final thoughts from him on his last newscast. Click the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy