Big Creek hires Stanofski

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -As it turns out, the tenure of head coach Darin Ford at Mosley is a one and done situation. Early Wednesday afternoon Mosley A.D. Doug Lee sent out an email announcing Ford will not be continuing on as the Dolphins head coach. In that email Lee stating Ford and school administrators mutually agreed to part ways. It gave no indication if that mutual agreement was originally spurred by the coach or folks at the school. So Ford leading the program just one season. the team’s record 12-14. Darin hired from up north where he was an assistant at a community college in Kansas. He had also been a high school head coach in his native New York. Coach Lee says they’re already working on the process of finding a new coach but gave no timetable on completing that process.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO