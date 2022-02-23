ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HB 4004A reimburses behavioral health providers

By Linda fravel
oregoncitizenslobby.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStatus (overview) of bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2022R1/Measures/Overview/HB4004. Committee assigned to bill:https://olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2021R1/Committees/JWM/Overview. REFERRED TO FULL WAYS & MEANS, CONTACT (below) This bill directs the Oregon Health Authority to administer a grant program permitting behavioral health providers to be reimbursed for services with state or federal funds, including staff wage increases, retention bonuses, and...

oregoncitizenslobby.org

