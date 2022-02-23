ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The weight of grief . .

flippinonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easier to say we are in physical pain than to say, “My heart is breaking.” Everywhere you look as you go...

www.flippinonline.com

Taos News

The grief process

Please continue with the phases of grief. In our four-part series on the grief process, we arrive at our final entry. I use the work “final” carefully as grief is a life-time process in which you ebb and flow, back and forth through these phases at different times and at different levels of intensity, frequency and duration. What grief allows you is the opportunity to be not confined and defined to a certain experience in your life. It allows you to take that experience to help let you step into your present life. Grief does not take away the experience or loss but allows you to live with that loss and continue to have a life, yet different, that still has quality and allows you to be a productive person that continues to fully live.
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
verywellhealth.com

The Link Between Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Alcoholism

Narcissism is a personality trait that in some people can be part of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) and alcoholism is a substance use disorder, but the two are linked and share similar qualities. Narcissists can become alcoholics and alcoholics can be particularly narcissistic when drunk. Many alcoholics are not narcissists when they’re sober.
Carrie Wynn

Gaslighting Resulting In Emotional Trauma

If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.
iheart.com

How to Deal With Someone Who Is "Brokefishing"

If they’re in the position to do so, a good friend wouldn’t mind covering drinks or paying for lunch. But there is a fine line between helping a friend out during tough times and just straight up being taken advantage of. This is known as “brokefishing.”. “Refinery29”...
StyleCaster

What Your Moon Sign Says About You—And Your Emotions

While it’s easy to skim through your daily horoscope on Snapchat (or Twitter, or IG) and go about your day, studying the other planets included in your birth chart can help you gain access to a wealth of knowledge about the more subtle aspects of your inner self. Today’s topic? Moon signs. Let’s take a deep dive into moon signs and how they impact your personality and your emotions—you’re guaranteed to learn something new about yourself along the way! In spiritual traditions around the world, the moon holds deep significance and has been revered as a deity and a sacred astral...
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
The Independent

Voices: My husband hated the idea of me keeping my name. Then suddenly, he changed his mind

“Do what you want,” Kyle said. “But I bet that if we did a study, we would find that the incidence of divorce is higher for women who don’t take their husband’s last name for than those who do.”It was a Saturday morning in 1994. My fiancé was driving me from Center City Philadelphia to Reading so I could go outlet shopping, willing to accompany me on a pastime he did not enjoy. Knowing I was repaying his kindness by dredging up an argument we’d been having since our engagement, I trod lightly.“I’m not so sure. Even if we did,...
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 5 Symptoms of Anxiety?

Several types of anxiety can affect an individual in different ways with various symptoms. The five most common types of anxiety disorders and their symptoms are as follows:. Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) People with GAD experience anxiety about health, work, social interactions, and everyday routine life for half of the...
The Holistic Psychologist

Are Narcissists Born or Made?

People with Narcissistic Personality Disorder tend to be extremely self-centered, lack empathy for others, and have a grandiose sense of self. They also tend to have very fragile egos, which makes them highly defensive when they feel criticized or slighted in any way.
HuffingtonPost

8 Self-Love Habits You Should Always Do First Thing In The Morning

Some mornings you wake up with negative thoughts that just don’t seem to go away. Luckily, the secret weapon to combating our inner self-critic lies within us. We’re talking about self-love ― the appreciation and acceptance of oneself — a key to a happy and fulfilling life.
MENTAL HEALTH

