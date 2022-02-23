ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
February Black History Month

flippinonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s theme for Black History Month is Black health and wellness;...

www.flippinonline.com

Comments / 0

Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
SOCIETY
St. Louis American

Organization helps Black families find their history

February is Black History Month, a time when the achievement and history of Black people, events, and organizations are recognized through dedicated programs and celebrations of milestones and legacies shaping the Black experience in America for 400-plus years. Yet, according to Keith Lester, a seasoned researcher and historian of the African Diaspora, every day is Black history, and every Black family has a history that needs to be discovered and documented.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
Bossip

Black History Hidden Figures: Cherokee Bill Is The Gun-Slinging Black Cowboy Who LaKeith Stanfield Embodied In ‘The Harder They Fall’

Black History Month is in full swing and we here at BOSSIP thought it important to highlight some notable Black names that may not necessarily be on the tip of everyone’s tongue but have important, interesting, or even infamous histories that we think you should be aware of. With that said, let’s get into our first entry of Black History Hidden Figures.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

22 Black History Facts That Should Be Celebrated All Year Round

February may be Black History Month, but really, the contributions and legacy of Black Americans should be celebrated all year round. From supporting Black-owned brands to reading quotes from notable Black figures, there are tons of ways to celebrate Black history and culture that go way beyond the shortest month of the year. Part of Black History Month is also educating yourself, and if you want to brush up on the parts of African American history that you might not have learned in school, then these Black History facts are here to help.
MLB
NewsBreak
Society
New York Post

Bad speller slams Black History Month display, ‘LGBT stuff’ in viral rant

He is being slammed for his off-color remarks. A white provocateur in Arizona is being spit-roasted online after slamming a store’s Black History Month display in a bizarre tirade. The video originally surfaced on the man’s now-deleted Instagram account, but was re-shared Tuesday to the left-leaning watchdog account Patriot Takes, where it’s amassed over 66,000 views.
SOCIETY
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
Miami Herald

Attempts to cancel Black history grow stronger. But our stories must always be told | Opinion

In the not-too-distant past, on the first Sunday of Black History Month, Black churches throughout the country — my church included, were getting ready to present their monthlong program that told the stories of African Americans in this country. Some of the stories depicted how we came to this country — bound and in chains and stuffed in the middle passages of slave ships.
SOCIETY
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
New York Culture

The First Black Church in the United States

February is a Black History Month. We make an extra effort to learn about the Black culture and history, and religion is a big part of it. Do you know what the first Black Church of the United States was? It was no other than the First African Baptist Church of Savannah, Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kimbrough: Black history and America’s footrace

For many, Black History Month is about reflection. Carter G. Woodson, who is credited with establishing what has become Black History Month, prophetically wrote, “If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world.”. While I wholly...
EDUCATION

