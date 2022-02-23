County Business for MC

The Schuyler County Legislature approved a new local grant program that will support business and building owners looking to improve the front face of their buildings. The Schuyler County Downtown and Business Improvement ARPA program sets aside a pool of $350,000 to assist with façade and other external building enhancements to improve the pedestrian environment and promote continued investment in Schuyler downtown business districts. Carl H. Blowers, Chair of the Legislature, remarked, “The Legislature has, once again, come up with an innovative approach to support our business community. Making this funding available will result in highly visible and transformative changes to our downtowns.”

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO