Basketball

The Regular and District Champs

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Lyons The Western Grove Bears won both the Regular Season...

Newnan Times-Herald

Region Champs!!

It was a chess game from the start. The Heritage Hawks took a 5-0 lead from the start against the St. Anne Pacelli Vikings Friday night. The Vikings were being deliberate in their ball movement, constantly looking for that one leak in the Hawk's defense that would allow an easy score.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
#Reload#The Western Grove Bears
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Dayton Daily News

High School Swimming: District champs ready for state trip

She played soccer, softball and volleyball and even danced but Emma Tenhundfeld always found her way back to the pool. “We started her at a summer pool, and she took to swimming really easily,” Emma’s dad Gus said. “She did better than a lot of the kids in her peer group.”
BEAVERCREEK, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Died Thursday At 73

On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
NFL
Appalachian News-Express

Seven-time National Champs

When you think of athletics and tradition at Pikeville, football, basketball and baseball come to mind. But the cheerleading program at Pikeville is just as, if not more successful throughout the years as any of the other programs. Pikeville’s cheerleaders added more hardware recently as the Lady Panthers brought home...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WTHR

Scott Swan sees Hoosier basketball history at Lockefield Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS — Ever since I moved to Indiana in 1996, I have been fascinated with the state's storied basketball history. Recently, tour guide Sampson Levingston took me to one of the most interesting places in Indianapolis basketball history: Lockefield Gardens. Sampson talked about the hoops culture that existed in...
NBA
Laclede Record

Back-to-back state champs!

COLUMBIA — The Lebanon High School girls’ wrestling team dominated its competition en route to their second consecutive state championship at Mizzou Arena on Saturday. It is Lebanon’s third state championship as the dynasty continued for coach Matt Neely and his squad. The Lady ‘Jackets finished with...
COLUMBIA, MO
WFMJ.com

Women's Basketball: IUPUI's strong start sees Jaguars sweep Penguins

The Youngstown State Women's basketball team has been swept in the regular season by Horizon League foe IUPUI after a 68-45 loss on Thursday from downtown Indianapolis. The loss snaps the Penguins' five-game winning streak. Youngstown State didn't score its first basket of the game until the 3:40 mark in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WANE 15

Dons bested by Green Bay at Gates Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Green Bay women’s basketball team took a 73-57 win from Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday (Feb. 24) in the Gates Sports Center. Shayla Sellers and Sylare Starks led the way offensively for Purdue Fort Wayne, scoring 15 points each. Sellers did a little bit of everything, adding five rebounds, four blocks, four steals and […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Washington Lady Panthers head to Indianapolis

A local girls’ basketball team is heading to Indianapolis this weekend. The Washington Lady Panthers will have another shot at the Class 3A State Finals this Saturday. This will be the second straight year that Washington faces Silver Creek High School in the finals. ABC 57 News reports the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Huntington University’s Culler announces retirement after 36 seasons

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After 36 years leading the Huntington University women’s basketball program, Lori Culler has announced her retirement from coaching, but will remain the school’s athletic director. “Serving as AD and coach has been both rewarding and challenging as our programs have grown and as we have dealt with this ‘season of COVID,’” […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
22 WSBT

More Experienced Panthers Return To State Championship Game

SOUTH BEND — In just a few days, the South Bend Washington girls basketball team will return to Indianapolis, looking to take the final step in a two year journey. The Panthers are back in the 3A state championship game for the second year in a row, and getting ready to face Silver Creek, the same team that edged them in the title game last season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

