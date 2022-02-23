The Regular and District Champs

It was a chess game from the start. The Heritage Hawks took a 5-0 lead from the start against the St. Anne Pacelli Vikings Friday night. The Vikings were being deliberate in their ball movement, constantly looking for that one leak in the Hawk's defense that would allow an easy score.
La Academia, a charter school in Lancaster city, has pulled its boys basketball team out of the District Three Class 1A tournament after the district deemed two of the school’s starters ineligible for the postseason. District Three executive director Ron Kennedy said the matter came down to La Academia...
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
She played soccer, softball and volleyball and even danced but Emma Tenhundfeld always found her way back to the pool. “We started her at a summer pool, and she took to swimming really easily,” Emma’s dad Gus said. “She did better than a lot of the kids in her peer group.”
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It was the 23rd day of February in 1985, and there was a lot of moaning and groaning in Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers weren't very good at the time, and had just lost ugly home games back-to-back to Ohio State and Illinois. The program was a...
On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
When you think of athletics and tradition at Pikeville, football, basketball and baseball come to mind. But the cheerleading program at Pikeville is just as, if not more successful throughout the years as any of the other programs. Pikeville’s cheerleaders added more hardware recently as the Lady Panthers brought home...
INDIANAPOLIS — Ever since I moved to Indiana in 1996, I have been fascinated with the state's storied basketball history. Recently, tour guide Sampson Levingston took me to one of the most interesting places in Indianapolis basketball history: Lockefield Gardens. Sampson talked about the hoops culture that existed in...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — College basketball fans now know what time to tune in for the final Indiana/Purdue game of the Big Ten men’s regular season. Both IU and Purdue announced on each school’s official basketball Twitter that tipoff time for the game on Saturday, March 5 will be 2 p.m. The game, which will […]
COLUMBIA — The Lebanon High School girls’ wrestling team dominated its competition en route to their second consecutive state championship at Mizzou Arena on Saturday. It is Lebanon’s third state championship as the dynasty continued for coach Matt Neely and his squad. The Lady ‘Jackets finished with...
The Youngstown State Women's basketball team has been swept in the regular season by Horizon League foe IUPUI after a 68-45 loss on Thursday from downtown Indianapolis. The loss snaps the Penguins' five-game winning streak. Youngstown State didn't score its first basket of the game until the 3:40 mark in...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Green Bay women’s basketball team took a 73-57 win from Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday (Feb. 24) in the Gates Sports Center. Shayla Sellers and Sylare Starks led the way offensively for Purdue Fort Wayne, scoring 15 points each. Sellers did a little bit of everything, adding five rebounds, four blocks, four steals and […]
A local girls’ basketball team is heading to Indianapolis this weekend. The Washington Lady Panthers will have another shot at the Class 3A State Finals this Saturday. This will be the second straight year that Washington faces Silver Creek High School in the finals. ABC 57 News reports the...
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After 36 years leading the Huntington University women’s basketball program, Lori Culler has announced her retirement from coaching, but will remain the school’s athletic director. “Serving as AD and coach has been both rewarding and challenging as our programs have grown and as we have dealt with this ‘season of COVID,’” […]
Severe ball control issues and an overall lack of shots hindered Purdue in their final road game of the season against Northwestern. The Boilermakers (16-12, 7-10) fell 68-51 to the Wildcats (16-10, 8-7) in Welsh-Ryan Arena, unable to spoil Northwestern's senior night and gain a potentially higher seed in the Big Ten tournament.
SOUTH BEND — In just a few days, the South Bend Washington girls basketball team will return to Indianapolis, looking to take the final step in a two year journey. The Panthers are back in the 3A state championship game for the second year in a row, and getting ready to face Silver Creek, the same team that edged them in the title game last season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The start time for Purdue basketball's March 5 home game against in-state rival Indiana has been announced. The game will tip off at Mackey Arena beginning at 2 p.m. ET, and it will be aired live on ESPN. The rematch with the Hoosiers marks the...
