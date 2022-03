Boris Johnson has arrived in Poland this morning as he visits fellow Nato countries in a show of western unity as Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine enters day six.The prime minister was met by James Hughes, minister-counsellor and acting deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Poland’s capital.Dominic Raab, Johnson’s deputy and justice secretary, warned in his morning broadcast round that the Russian president could resort to “even more barbaric” tactics if his forces continue to meet resistance.Priti Patel, the home secretary, is coming under increasing pressure to do more to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the chaos....

POLITICS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO