Curtiss-Wright (CW) Misses Q4 EPS by 42c, Offers FY Guidance

 2 days ago

Seeking Alpha

Masimo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.10 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $320.75M (+64.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MASI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten...
Benzinga

Calumet Specialty: Q4 Earnings Insights

Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Calumet Specialty missed estimated earnings by 176.92%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $311.90 million from the same...
Benzinga

Eldorado Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eldorado Gold beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $33.90 million from the same...
Benzinga

Ranpak Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranpak Holdings reported an EPS of $-0.03. Revenue was up $17.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Hits 22M Paying Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Rises 5 Percent

Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, said Thursday that it reached 22 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including Discovery+, as of the end of 2021, up from 20 million as of Sept. 30. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall had in his earnings preview forecast a streaming subscriber gain of 2 million in the final quarter of 2021, with the company’s results being in line with that.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia Stripped of Champions League Final After Ukraine InvasionDavid Zaslav: Warner Bros. Discovery Won't Try to "Win the Spending War" In StreamingStudio Profit Report: Disney Dives as Sony...
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 39.6% to $20.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Benzinga

Biohaven Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 13.73%, reporting an EPS of $-2.32 versus an estimate of $-2.04. Revenue was up $154.90 million from...
Benzinga

Teck Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teck Resources beat estimated earnings by 4.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q4 Earnings

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Huron Consulting Group beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was up $49.95 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Hyatt Hotels Q4 Earnings

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hyatt Hotels reported an EPS of $-2.78. Revenue was up $652.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

Recap: Graham Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.89%, reporting an EPS of $8.55 versus an estimate of $8.23. Revenue was up $75.92 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Perdoceo Education Q4 Earnings

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $11.30 million from the same...
Benzinga

Qurate Retail: Q4 Earnings Insights

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Qurate Retail missed estimated earnings by 32.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $393.00 million from the same...
Seekingalpha.com

XPO Logistics pushes higher after attracting bull rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started off coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating after noting that the company's plan to improve its fundamentals is showing early signs of success. XPO's Action Plan is noted to have already begun to result in some operational and financial improvement, with the real inflection...
Benzinga

Cardiff Oncology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cardiff Oncology missed estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $14.00 thousand from the same...
Entrepreneur

Edison International (EIX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y

Edison International EIX reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 10.5%. However, the bottom line deteriorated 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The company recorded GAAP earnings of $1.38 per share compared with $1.39 reported in the fourth...
