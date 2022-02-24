ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Getty Realty (GTY) Reports Q4 FFO of $0.51

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) CEO Jackson Hsieh on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2022 9:30 AM ET. Pierre Revol - Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. Jackson Hsieh - President and Chief Executive Officer. Michael Hughes - Chief Financial Officer. Ken Heimlich - Chief Investment Officer. Conference Call Participants.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Acadia Realty Trust's (AKR) CEO Ken Bernstein on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2022 12:00 PM ET. Amy Racanello - Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Investments. Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2021 Acadia Realty Trust Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advise that today’s conference maybe recorded. [Operator Instructions]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gty#Stock#Getty Realty#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Ffo
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Alexander's (ALX) Lags Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Alexander's (ALX) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $4.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29 per share. This compares to FFO of $4.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of -1.40%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Frontline Ltd.: Fourth Quarter 2021 Complete Analysis

Frontline reported a net income attributable to the company of $19.78 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Bermuda-based Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 17, 2022. 1 - 4Q21 and full-year 2021 results snapshot. Frontline reported a net income attributable to the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Welltower (WELL) Q4 FFO Beats Estimates Despite Higher Expenses

Welltower Inc.’s WELL fourth-quarter 2021 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 83 cents exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. However, the reported figure marginally fell short of the year-ago quarter’s 84 cents. The company generated revenues of $1.31 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) CEO John Thomas on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2022 10:00 AM ET. Bradley Page - Senior Vice President, General Counsel. Mark Theine - Executive Vice President, Asset Management. John Lucey - Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer. Conference Call Participants. Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets. Rich Hill...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy