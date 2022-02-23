ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Kanye West And His Legal Team Object To Kim Kardashian Divorce, Here’s Why

By Zack Linly
 4 days ago

Source: Ricky Vigil M / Getty


W ith all the (very public) drama surrounding Kanye West and his apparent inability to let his estranged wife Kim Kardashian move on, it’s not terribly surprising that Ye’s legal team is fighting Kardashian’s bid to divorce her husband and reinstate her legal status. But, in this case, his objections appear to be less stalkerish and more in line with what can typically become a battle between spouses going through a contentious divorce.

According to TMZ , Ye’s lawyers appear to be concerned about the possibility of Kardashian remarrying and what it might mean for the ex-couple’s joint assets and custody of their children. (Meanwhile, Kim’s new boo Pete Davidson is probably somewhere reading the story and thinking, “Woah, woah, woah —remaried? Bruh, we just really started kickin’ it like that.”)

TMZ noted that “Kanye seems agreeable to Kim becoming single stat, but only if safeguards are in place so the assets remain as marital property.” Hey, you really can’t blame a man for making sure he and his assets are straight once Kim is officially a single lady again. However, she’s reportedly rejected the three conditions Ye and his attorneys have required for him to get on board.

Here’s what Ye’s team demanded as reported by TMZ:

1. If either of them dies, he wants to make sure any money that might be owing to either gets reimbursed.
2. Kanye wants to block Kim from transferring assets out of any trust they created.
3. He wants Kim to waive their marital privilege pending a final custody decision. This is interesting … he wants to ensure any communications between the 2 of them can be part of the court record. He also wants to make sure, if Kim remarries, she would waive any spousal privilege between her and her new husband … in other words, he wants to make sure any conversations between her and a new husband, as it relates to custody, would be fair game in court. Now, I’m no divorce lawyer so I have no idea whether any of the above conditions would be considered unreasonable or not, but Kim apparently thought they were, so it appears the saga will continue as the former couple — whose lives have basically become a gigantic group chat the entire world is tagged in —will be battling it out in court.

