During the cycle for their well-received major label debut, Cowboys From Hell, Pantera toured with Judas Priest, Exodus, Sepultura, Suicidal Tendencies and Prong. By the time they got back home to Texas in 1991 they were energized by the excitement of playing for appreciative crowds, getting wasted with other bands and rocking different venues every night.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO