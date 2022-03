Dying Light 2 developer Techland has provided an update on a fan-favorite mode and when it will be added to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Dying Light 2 is a long game, full of content, but some players have already finished it and are wondering next. If Techland supports Dying Light 2 like it did the first game, players have years of both free and premium content to look forward to. That said, in the meantime, many players are wondering where New Game Plus mode is.

