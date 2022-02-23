ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson finds humor and heart in the classroom

NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The new hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary" about the teachers in a majority Black, under-resourced elementary school was created by my guest, Quinta Brunson, who also stars on the show. Before getting her own show, she was known for her viral short videos and series...

www.npr.org

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Why HBO's 'Somebody Somewhere' and ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' are your new best TV friends

On the surface, HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere” and ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” do not appear to be part of the same entertainment universe. The former is an ambling premium-cable dramedy set in small-town Kansas, while the latter is a cheerful network sitcom set in an urban elementary school in Philadelphia. The genial “Abbott Elementary” is family friendly, and the F-bomb-flinging “Somebody Somewhere” is really, really not.
tvinsider.com

Ask Matt: ‘Abbott Elementary’s Unprincipled Principal

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
POPSUGAR

Tyler James Williams Always Knew "Abbott Elementary" Would Be a Success

Tyler James Williams has come a long way from playing the titular character on "Everybody Hates Chris." The 29-year-old actor took a break from sitcoms for years, starring in dramas like "The Walking Dead" and "Dear White People" — but his good friend, Quinta Brunson, pitched him a workplace mockumentary series he just couldn't say no to.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Beauty Company Executive Fired for Posting Sesame Street Meme Mentioning Chingy, the N-Word and COVID-19 – Report

A beauty executive has reportedly been fired for posting a very random meme that mentioned Chingy and now the rapper is trending at No. 1 in the United State on Twitter. Today (Feb. 28), news broke of John Demsey—now-former senior executive of the beauty company Estée Lauder—being fired from his position for posting a Sesame Street meme on his personal Instagram page that mentioned the Chingy, N-word and COVID-19. CNN reports that Estée Lauder has released a statement confirming Demsey's termination, saying it was a "result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of the Estée Lauder Companies."
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
Vibe

Snootie Wild, Memphis Rapper, Dead At 36

Click here to read the full article. Rapper Snootie Wild has died at the age of 36. The news was confirmed by his social media accounts after initial reports the rapper was fighting for his life. According to ABC 13, the rapper, legal name LaPreston Porter was found with a gunshot wound in the neck while next to an SUV in a ditch on Friday (Feb. 25). First responders attempted to save the “Made Me” rapper with CPR before he was transported to a local hospital. Snootie Wild died from his injuries on Sunday (Feb. 27). “Gone in body, but your...
POPSUGAR

Will Janine and Gregory End Up Together on "Abbott Elementary"? Here Are the Chances

ABC's new mockumentary "Abbott Elementary" follows a group of passionate (and eccentric) teachers at the titular school as they forge friendships and help one another meet the challenges of working in an underfunded school district. While the breakout workplace comedy deftly highlights real issues that exist within the US public education system, there's also tons of humor and heart. For instance, there's what seems to be the beginning of a slow-burn romance between the optimistic second-grade teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson) and the new resident substitute teacher, Gregory (Tyler James Williams). It's one plot line fans have been following with bated breath since the beginning, and every time a spark of their undeniable chemistry flies on screen, we can't help but wonder if these two will finally give in to their feelings! So, will Janine and Gregory ever get together officially?
KXLY

Worth Watching: Dance Fever on ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Roots’ Goes Broadway

Take a step class with Abbott Elementary. This Is Us returns from Olympics exile with Beth nervously preparing students for a dance recital. PBS’ Finding Your Roots explores the family trees of Broadway stars Nathan Lane and Leslie Odom, Jr. CBS is back in post-Olympics business with a full night of new episodes from the FBI franchise. Battle lines are drawn on New Amsterdam in an episode directed by series star Ryan Eggold.
WABE

Filmed in Atlanta, 'Single Drunk Female' stars and creator find humor in recovery

Freeform’s new TV series, “Single Drunk Female,” finds humor in the unlikely territory of addiction recovery. The show, filmed in Atlanta, stars Sophia Black-D’Elia as Samantha Fink. Samantha is a writer in her late twenties who moves back home with her overbearing mother to sober up and avoid jail time after a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown. Samantha’s mom, Carol, is played by Ally Sheedy, and the show was written and produced by Simone Finch. All three women joined “City Lights” senior producer Kim Drobes via Zoom to talk about the new show that’s been called “witty and relatable” and “achingly funny.”
Parade

Abbott Elementary Isn’t a Reality Show, But It’s the Perfect Sitcom for Today’s Reality—Get the Scoop on Season 1!

It feels like there hasn’t been a new sitcom to be excited about for a long time. That is, until the Season 1 premiere of Abbott Elementary showed up on ABC in late 2021. The series about the faculty at an inner-city Philadelphia grammar school trends every week on Twitter, has a 100% Fresh Critic Rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is the first-ever ABC comedy on ABC quadruple its premiere episode’s ratings since its initial airing, thanks to fans finding it largely on digital platforms. So people really like it. Why?
The Ringer

How ‘Abbott Elementary’ Revived the Network Sitcom

The sitcom won’t die. For more than 75 years, the genre has been a fallout bunker in culture’s nuclear wasteland, because if there’s anything universal in this world, it’s situational high jinks. Despite this resilience, TV critics and executives have obsessed over the demise of sitcoms for years. In 1999, Entertainment Weekly proclaimed “The Death of the Sitcom” was upon us. Fifteen years later, Grantland writer (and Ringer contributor) Andy Greenwald gave a similar eulogy; he was followed a few years later by Vulture. Most recently Time “pour[ed] one out” for the form. These types of proclamations happen so regularly they might as well be a rite of passage. Typically, the impending doom is inspired by falling ratings, a season of quickly canceled shows, or fear that there will never be another zeitgeisty phenomenon like Friends or The Office until there is one, because TV is pop culture’s greatest reincarnation cycle.
