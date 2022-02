Pokemon Company has finally revealed their plans on what to expect on Pokemon Day 2022. The main event of Pokemon Day will be on February 27, 2022. This has always been done on the same date of February 27. This year, before the actual main event, we have 6 days filled with news on each Pokemon Game they have up and running. There will be updates on the old game titles but are we expecting a new one after Pokemon UNITE’s release?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO