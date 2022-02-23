ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA Superstar Candace Parker Welcomes Son With Wife Anna Petrakova

By Alex Zephyr
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty


W NBA superstar Candace Parker took to Instagram a few days ago and broke the news that she and wife Anna Petrakova welcomed a baby boy to their family, increasing the Parker-Petrakova clan to a total of four. (Parker already shares a daughter with ex-husband Shelden Williams, 12-year-old Lailaa.) Named Airr Larry Petrakov Parker, their son was born on February 11, 2022.

“We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us,” the happy couple captioned a photo of themselves with Airr. “Welcome to the fam SON,” she added along with a series of emoji faces and a heart. The post also included photos of Lailaa enjoying her baby brother, too.

After Parker and Williams divorced in 2016 due to “irreconcilable differences,” the 2008 WNBA Rookie of the Year kept very hush about her personal life. However, there were rumors that she and Petrakova were romantically involved as far back as 2018.

But it wouldn’t be until December 2021 that the Chicago Sky power forward would confirm she and the Russian pro ballplayer had actually been married since 2019 . It was at that time Parker revealed she and her new spouse had a baby on the way, too.

“Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded,” Parker wrote on IG late last year . She thanked Petrakova for her support and for loving Lailaa as her own. “We’ve always dreamed of growing our family…. it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!” Parker concluded her post.

Petrakova went on IG and professed her love for Parker a few days before today’s announcement, more specifically on Valentine’s Day 2022. “Happy V-Day to my rock, my baby mommy, my lead singer (preferably 90’s and 00’s rnb),” she gushed about Parker, “my ride-or-die (as long as there is coffee and wine), my gossip in the shower, my one-of-a-kind wife!”

She showered her stepdaughter Lailaa and the family’s fur babies as well with the following words: “Also to my sweet, big-hearted, goofy, dancing and twirling through life bonus daughter! And to the rest of our children (dogs are people too).”

Congratulations to the Petrakova-Parker crew, and we wish them a happy, healthy start to their newest chapter!

Photo: Stacy Revere / Getty

