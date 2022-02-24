ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Dpree Robinson Charged In Shooting Death Of Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9

By Jeff Wagner
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLP3k_0eNA6Vzg00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl in north Minneapolis last May.

Dpree Shareef Robinson has been charged with second-degree murder, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County Tuesday. The documents were sealed until Robinson’s arrest, which the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Wednesday.

Robinson was arrested at his Minneapolis home without incident and booked into Hennepin County Jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34I2IU_0eNA6Vzg00

(credit: Hennepin County)

On May 15, Trinity Ottoson-Smith of Minneapolis was struck by a stray bullet while jumping on a trampoline at a friend’s birthday party. She died from her injuries 12 days later in the hospital.

The BCA believes Ottoson-Smith was an “unintended target of a gang-related drive-by shooting.” Agents with the BCA discovered information that led to the suspect’s arrest.

“Families deserve to know who did this to their children.” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “We have worked diligently to achieve justice for Trinity and her family. This is the first step toward achieving that justice.”

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT DETAILS

According to a criminal complaint, investigators first tied Robinson to Ottoson-Smith’s shooting via the suspect vehicle, which was captured on video surveillance.

That video shows the drive-by shooting that killed Ottoson-Smith, as well as return fire from someone at the house where she was shot.

The complaint states investigators discovered Robinson may have purchased the suspect vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fusion, three days before the shooting. To this day, the vehicle has not been found. Robinson’s cellphone records show he was in the same vicinity as the suspect vehicle on the day of the shooting, the complaint states.

Robinson has advertised himself on his social media accounts as a member of the Black Disciples gang, the complaint states. He had been making threats on social media to a rival gang member who lived at the address at which Ottoson-Smith was shot, investigators said.

Robinson was also allegedly romantically involved with that rival’s sister, though investigators say the two had broken up and had “hostile communications” just three days before the shooting.

According to the complaint, a break in the investigation came in February when an acquaintance of Robinson’s told police Robinson admitted to being in a shootout with rival gang members. Robinson told the acquaintance he saw the next day that a girl had been shot, and he was “confused. He didn’t know if it was them, or it could have been him.”

Investigators said a review of the surveillance footage shows Ottoson-Smith was shot before the return fire occurred, and additionally, the return fire was shot away from Ottoson-Smith’s location.

Robinson is due in court Thursday afternoon.

‘I Love To Talk About Trinity’

As close to his heart as possible is the little girl who always had it. Raishawn Smith clutched a pendant hanging from his neck. It has a picture of his daughter Trinity, surrounded by gems that attract the eye.

“It’s my way to keep her in the forefront. People see [the pendant] like you see it. It’s a conversation starter,” he said with a smile. “I love to talk about Trinity.”

A warmth comes over Smith at the mention of his daughter, joy that’s been hard to find the past nine months as police searched for Trinity’s killer. It’s why one can understand his emotional release upon learning a suspect was arrested. He got the news from Trinity’s mother in a text message, then a phone call.

“When she said it, when she actually said it is when I just, I just went to my knees and I started crying. That’s all I could do in that moment,” he said.

Ottoson-Smith was one of three young children struck by stray bullets in north Minneapolis in a span of three weeks last spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ttQN_0eNA6Vzg00

Trinity Smith (credit: Raishawn Smith)

On April 30, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was also shot in the head while sitting in the back seat of his parents’ car, en route to his grandmother’s house in north Minneapolis. He returned home after six months in the hospital .

Aniya Allen, 6, died on May 19, two days after she was shot while in her family’s car on the way home from McDonald’s . Arrests have not been made in those cases.

Allen is the granddaughter of community activist KG Wilson.

“My spirit has been touched today, you know. Hope is bigger than I’ve ever seen it before,” Wilson said.

Wednesday evening, he visited the memorial site for the three children at 36th Avenue and Penn Avenue North. He was overcome with relief upon hearing of the arrest. His faith in justice for his granddaughter was renewed.

“I think the whole city should be celebrating for Trinity. Trinity, we did it, we didn’t give up,” he yelled toward the sky. “I know she’s up there with Aniya right now. And they know better than we know. And Aniya’s probably saying ‘Papa I’m next. Papa I’m next.’ They’re up there playing together.”

That hope for justice is what Smith wants other families in their situation to feel. He understands how difficult that can be because he has lived it. He continues to live it.

“I’m not afraid to admit that I am broken because of this situation,” he said.

This day however was a break from being broken.

“I don’t want to say celebrate because it’s not really a celebration. I think I’m more looking forward. I have something to look forward to,” Smith said.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Tracking The Teen Duo Accused Of Prolific, Violent Metro Carjacking Spree

Originally published on Feb. 22 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teenagers accused of carrying out a violent carjacking spree face more than 30 charges combined. Police say Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue terrorized innocent drivers across the Twin Cities last month. They’re only two suspects in a problem that’s rattled our sense of safety. But what happens after the accused get caught? WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle is tracking their cases for us. Wertman and Argue, each with more than a dozen felony charges against them, are accused of carjacking unsuspecting people across the Twin Cities over 10 days in January. The string of carjackings,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Although An Arrest Was Made In The Deshaun Hill Shooting, His Parents Still Want Answers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Word that an arrest was made in the fatal shooting of Deshaun Hill Jr. has spread quickly in the Twin Cities. Yet, Minneapolis police are saying little about the arrest in connection to the shooting last week on the city’s northside. Hill’s parents, Tuesday Sheppard and Deshaun Hill Sr., are still in disbelief over the loss of their only son. But news that an arrest was made in their son’s case triggered a strong response. “I just want to know why,” Sheppard said. “Why did he do it? For what? That’s what we want to know.” Tributes continue...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man breaks into St. Paul home, rapes 14-year-old

A St. Paul man is accused of breaking into a home and raping a 14-year-old who was in bed. Miguel Huerta, 47, was charged in Ramsey County District Court Tuesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary. Prosecutors say that around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Huerta entered a St. Paul home through a door that wouldn't lock properly and raped a 14-year-old who had been sleeping in the living room.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bca#Shooting#Stray Bullet#Bullets#Wcco#Families#Trinity#Ford Fusion
PIX11

Man sentenced in Brooklyn murder of his sister and his former girlfriend

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A former Brooklyn man was sentenced to prison Wednesday nearly 20 years after he murdered his sister and former girlfriend. Andre Neverson, 57, faces 50 years to life in prison for the July 2002 shooting deaths of Patricia Neverson, 39, and Donna Davis, 38, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Neverson fled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDIO-TV

Stolen car found at the home of retired officers

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Minneapolis man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly stole a car and tried to hide it at the home of two retired police officers. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday that Alexander John Thompson was charged Jan. 31 with auto theft in Dakota County.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Nearly 170g of fentanyl seized during DWI stop in Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minneapolis man was charged after authorities found nearly 170 grams of fentanyl during a DWI stop in Owatonna Sunday. According to a criminal complaint, Damonte Marquis Julius Combs, 36, approached an Owatonna police officer while stopped at the intersection of Oak Avenue and Bridge Street.
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 People Shot, Injured In Separate Minneapolis Incidents Overnight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Four people were injured by gunfire in two separate incidents in Minneapolis overnight. Police say that around 2:20 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near Marquette Avenue and 7th Street South, after they saw a motorist driving the wrong way down a one-way street. When the stopped the car, the driver told police that he and the front passenger had been shot. The two men in their 20s had suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital. The second incident happened near the 2100 block of Lyndale Avenue South shortly before 3 a.m., and officers found a man in his 20s with non-life threatening gunshot wound sitting in a car. Police say that while they were attempting to provide medical aid, three to four people physically tried to keep them from caring for the victim. Additional officers were requested to assist with crowd control, police say. A woman with non-life threatening gunshot wounds was found inside a business, and the two were taken to the hospital. Police believe an argument between a few people trying to get into the business had escalated, leading to gunfire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Stillwater Prison Guards Assaulted By Inmate During Routine Cell Search

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — An inmate attack inside an eastern Minnesota prison left two guards requiring hospitalization over the weekend, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. The incident took place during a routine cell search Saturday afternoon at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater. One of the officers was treated and released from a Stillwater hospital. The other officer was “more significantly injured” and taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, corrections officials said. The second officer was released just after 12 a.m. Sunday. Officials said the inmate responsible for the assault has been moved to the correctional facility in Oak Park Heights. “There are no...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot To Death In North Minneapolis Alleyway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a north Minneapolis alley Tuesday night. The Minneapolis Police Department said a ShotSpotter activation drew officers to an alley on the 3600 block of Fourth Street North in the city’s McKinley neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. They found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He died at the scene. Police said they do not know how he was shot, and they currently have no suspects. This is the city’s eighth homicide of 2022, half of those coming just in the last week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Red Wing Man Ruled Incompetent to face Murder Charge

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a woman at a hotel and Hastings last year. 33-year-old Kyle Steven Williams was charged with second-degree murder last August following the strangulation death of 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek. According to the criminal complaint, Hastings police responded to a medical call at a hotel on the afternoon of May 18th and found the Hastings woman unconscious on the floor with several cords, which appeared to have been cut, next to her. The responding officers also noted evidence of strangulation around her neck.
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy