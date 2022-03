ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Illinois sure has a script this season when it plays in the state of Michigan. Like last week's 79-74 win at Michigan State, Illinois built a first-half double-digit lead at Michigan on Sunday only to see it dwindle to one possession in the closing minutes. But like last week's win at Michigan State, Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier came up with clutch shots to help the Illini withstand a late surge and defeat the Wolverines 93-85 at Crisler Center.

