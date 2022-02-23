Song of the Day: “Looking for a New Love” by Jody Watley

Six years ago this week, Kanye West turned everything people had been saying about him back onto them. Coming nearly halfway into his February 2016 album, The Life of Pablo, “I Love Kanye” plays like a Jimmy Kimmel Mean Tweets segment, as West runs through some of the most common complaints about how he’d supposedly changed: He doesn’t flip soul samples anymore; the pink Polo has been replaced by high fashion and impossibly priced sneakers; and he’s now in the news more for his outbursts than his music. It marked a rare self-aware moment when the rapper-producer could tap into the public perception of him and play it for laughs, a reminder that the man who made The College Dropout could be actually very charming when he wasn’t claiming to be Shakespeare in the flesh. “I miss the Old Kanye,” went the 44-second track’s refrain, and the natural question that arose was: Had Kanye changed all that much or was this playful interlude evidence that he was essentially the same guy who burst onto the scene in the early 2000s with a Benz and a backpack, loudly proclaiming his greatness and largely backing it up?

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO