There used to be a time — not so long ago — when launching a company website was considered “press release-worthy.” Seems funny today, since it could be argued that if a company doesn’t have a website, do they even really exist? An even shorter time ago, social media came along and it didn’t take long for companies to recognize the value of having an “omnipresence,” where customers, business partners, shareholders and employees could follow them on the channels they prefer. Not that a company needs to be on every social media platform, but if they don’t have either a LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram account, again it could be argued — do they even exist?

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO