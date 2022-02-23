ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calif’s New COVID Plan Includes Faith Community, Public Health Leaders

By Editorials
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack faith and public health leaders are hailing Gov. Newsom’s new COVID response plan. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the proposal designed to be more strategic, nimble and sustainable than it is reactive. California is the first in the nation to transition the Coronavirus crisis from a...

Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 58 New Deaths, 2,780 New Positive Cases

Click here to read the full article. On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 58 new deaths from Covid-19, along with 2,780 new positive cases. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 30,356 deaths and 2,782,953 positive cases. 1,391 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19 at time of reporting. The percentage of those patients that are in the ICU was not made clear. Covid test results have now been made available to more than 11,354,000 people, with 22% testing positive. Today’s rolling 7-day average of those testing positive is 3.27%. COVID-19 Daily Update:February 20, 2022New Cases: 2,780 (2,782,953 to date)New Deaths: 58 (30,356 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 1,391 pic.twitter.com/Mfmzv74RwG — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) February 20, 2022 More from DeadlineLos Angeles District Attorney George Gascon Revises Crime Policies In Wake Of Recall EffortMedia And Entertainment Companies Fine-Tune Return-To-Work Plans As Start Of Year 3 Of Covid ApproachesLos Angeles Speeds Up Timeline For Lifting Indoor Mask Mandate By More Than A Month - Update
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Washington Post

Biden’s free covid tests plan shortchanges Americans of color and hardest-hit communities, say health workers and activists

When President Biden first announced plans to ship 500 million free coronavirus tests to Americans, the move was largely lauded. But some public health experts and community activists say the plan’s limit of four tests per household will force the tens of millions of Americans who live in multigenerational homes to make difficult — and risky — decisions about who gets to use them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC4

Faith leaders wary of granting religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines

(ABC4) – More Americans have begun to seek religious exemptions for the coronavirus vaccine. These individuals have proven to disregard the encouragement of many religious leaders who feel strongly about the success of the vaccines. According to an article published by the Associated Press (AP), Pope Francis of the Vatican has referred to the vaccines […]
RELIGION
Register Citizen

CT Dept. of Public Health releases new COVID guidance for schools week before mask requirement expires

The Connecticut Department of Public Health released new COVID-19 guidance for schools Friday, emphasizing a transition from a pandemic response to one that manages respiratory viral diseases like the flu. The guidance comes just before Gov. Ned Lamont’s controversial order requiring masks in schools expires. The Democrat-controlled Senate approved continuing...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Pitchfork

Coachella’s Plan to Lift COVID-19 Rules Worries Health Experts

For North America’s most lucrative and influential music festival, COVID-19 ended with an update to the fine print. On February 15, news surfaced that this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival had changed the health and safety guidelines on its website: Attendees would no longer be required to wear masks, show proof of vaccination, or provide negative COVID-19 test results. The same day, the country-music festival Stagecoach announced its own policy change more conventionally, via social media. Both festivals are staged by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of live entertainment behemoth AEG.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Public Health update on COVID boosters and hospitalizations | Public Health Insider

The following was written by Gabriel Spitzer for Public Health Insider, the official blog for Public Health — Seattle & King County:. King County residents who have gotten a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccines are far less likely to get seriously ill than people who aren’t fully vaccinated, according to a newly updated data tool from Public Health – Seattle & King County.
KING COUNTY, WA
bizjournals

Commonwealth Care partners with Calif. nonprofit on at-home health

Commonwealth Care Alliance, a Boston health insurance company that last fall began an expansion outside of Massachusetts, said Tuesday it is joining with a California nonprofit to launch a new entity as part of its national growth plans. CCA will work with SCAN Health Plan to start an in-home care...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

People from all major racial and ethnic minority groups in U.S. report frequent COVID-19-related discrimination

People from all major racial and ethnic minority population groups in the United States report experiencing more COVID-19-related discrimination than white adults, a new study shows. COVID-19-related discrimination includes experiences of being threatened or harassed based on someone's perception of another having COVID-19. To date, this is the largest study, with the most diverse participants, to examine discrimination related to COVID-19. The study was led by Paula D. Strassle, Ph.D., of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), part of the National Institutes of Health, and was published in the American Journal of Public Health on Feb. 23, 2022.
EDUCATION

