Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported around 6,000 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 124 more deaths in people with breakthrough cases. In the last week, 6,312 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 198 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. This reflects a steadying of COVID-19 cases -- the previous week saw 6,494 new COVID infections in vaccinated people.
Comments / 0