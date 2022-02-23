ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WNAW

The Craziness Continues! Stabbing At Massachusetts Walmart

Seriously, people, what the hell is going on??? It used to be in the good old days(listen to me, "the good old days"...), we would hear the occasional news story that featured some random, weird, creepy, or crazy incident. Nowadays, however, it seems like these stories happen every day. In...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
FOXBusiness

Alec Baldwin buys farmhouse in tony Vermont ski town

Alec Baldwin bought a farm in rural Vermont, near where his wife Hilaria had longstanding family ties and where the couple and their kids sheltered late last year after the A-list actor accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" movie set in Santa Fe. Faith Rhodes, a...
VERMONT STATE
Vanity Fair

Alec Baldwin Buys 50-Acre Historic Property in Vermont

Alec Baldwin, the 63-year-old actor and producer, recently purchased a farm property in the small town of Arlington, Vermont, according to the Bennington Banner. Arlington has a population of under 2,500 and is about a 70-minute drive from Albany, New York. The farmhouse sits on “50-something acres” and was built in the early 1780s, a real estate broker involved in the sale told the outlet. The purchase price was reported at $1.75 million.
ARLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#The Post Bulletin
FOX 21 Online

Mayor Emily Larson to Make Afternoon ‘Snow Announcement’

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Public Works, and Utilities Interim Director Greg Guerrero, and other staff will hold a virtual media briefing this afternoon to make a snow announcement. The virtual press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. You can watch this press conference live on...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Q97.9

Lesson Learned By Driver Riding My Bumper on Maine’s Route 302

I'll be the first to admit that a lot of people on the road don't like how I drive. Judging by how close they get to my bumper and how often I get passed, I guess I make them angry because I don't drive over the speed limit. Once in a while I even get headlights flashed at me because I'm not going fast enough for them. What happened this morning though, is exactly why I drive the speed limit.
MAINE STATE
NECN

6,312 New Breakthrough COVID Cases in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported around 6,000 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 124 more deaths in people with breakthrough cases. In the last week, 6,312 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 198 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. This reflects a steadying of COVID-19 cases -- the previous week saw 6,494 new COVID infections in vaccinated people.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Brainerd Dispatch

Minnesota launches website to connect residents with free opioid antidote

ROCHESTER, Minn. — An interactive digital map will help Minnesota residents find opioid overdose antidotes near them. The Minnesota Department of Health launched the digital map as part of an effort to reduce opioid overdoses, and encourage people to carry the drug if they or someone near them is struggling with opioid use disorder.
MINNESOTA STATE
Brainerd Dispatch

Heintzeman to run for reelection to Minn. House

NISSWA — State Representative Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, announced Monday, Feb. 21, he will seek reelection in House District 6B, his home district in the new maps that were released Tuesday. The new district remains largely unchanged compared to the current district and includes most of western Crow Wing County,...
NISSWA, MN
Brainerd Dispatch

Minnesota’s townships to have annual meetings on Township Day, March 8

Minnesota’s 1,780 townships will have annual meetings March 8. Known as Township Day, these annual meetings are every year on the second Tuesday in March. Residents of the townships will meet to voice their opinions about local issues with other township residents and also vote directly on their annual tax levy — direct democracy in action. Citizens attending annual meetings also often discuss and vote on other local issues. In addition, many of the state’s townships will have township officer elections on Tuesday’s Township Day.
MINNESOTA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Half of renters in New York pay too much rent

Renters looking for a place to call home in the Capital District, or anywhere else in New York, may have noticed the price of rent is going up. Financial experts suggest people spend 30% of their gross income on rent, but in New York that may be next to impossible.
Outsider.com

USA Freedom Convoy Runs Into Challenges

According to some reports, the first wave of three American Freedom Convoys heading to D.C. on Wednesday may be fizzling out. Trucking company owner and protest organizer Bob Bolus led a few dozen pickup trucks and cars with his big rig. However, Jalopnik reported that Bolus got lost en route to Washington and may head home to Pennsylvania.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy