Epic Games has released a new playable demo for the Chorus game which is available to purchase on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms and was officially launched last year. If you have not yet experienced the Chorus game created by developer Deep Silver Fishlabs a demo has now been made available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Enabling you to test your piloting skills and receive a taste of the “fluid and fast-paced space combat” before parting with your hardened cash.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO