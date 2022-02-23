ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Street Fighter 6 Officially Announced

GotGame
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA week after the start of its mysterious countdown website, Capcom has officially unveiled Street Fighter 6. A teaser trailer shows Ryu and Luke within arms reach of each other, ready to fight. With a simple, “alright, you ready?” and a windup from...

gotgame.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Street Fighter 6 Logo Looks Very Similar to $80 Adobe Clipart

This week, Capcom debuted a brief teaser for Street Fighter 6. The trailer didn't give fans much to go on, but it did feature a surprising new logo. Past Street Fighter games have all shared a distinctive, colorful style, but the new logo abandoned tradition for a minimalistic black-and-white design with the letters "SF" and a small "6." Most fans seem to absolutely hate the design, and many have compared it to bad clipart. Well, it seems the comparison is apt, as Ars Technica creative director Aurich Lawson has found an $80 stock photo on Adobe's site that looks... very similar!
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Street Fighter 6' Trailer Teases a Bigger Roster Than Ever Before

Capcom recently revealed a new trailer for the next addition in one of their biggest franchises yet: Street Fighter 6. The new game, currently in development, was teased in a trailer dropped after a mysterious countdown, and while it doesn't show much, the footage teases a fight between Ryu and new fighter Luke, including their designs and updated graphics.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best Elden Ring pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

The epic new fantasy RPG from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is just around the corner, with Elden Ring set for release on Friday, February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The highly anticipated title puts you in a vast open world known...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Sets Up Ultra God Mission Arc in New Promo

Dragon Ball has plenty of projects in the works if you didn't know. Not only is the main series tackling monthly manga updates and a movie, but Dragon Ball Heroes has a new arc on the horizon. Now, the anime has shared the synopsis of its next episode, and we've learned more about its Ultra God Mission saga.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logo Design#The Street Fighter#Video Game
Collider

'Nintendo Switch Sports' Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Game

Videogame giant Nintendo is releasing a long-awaited sequel to one of Wii’s biggest successes, Wii Sports. Titled Nintendo Switch Sports for its newest console, the game will see the return of fan-favorite activities along with new challenges for gamers to enjoy. News of the game broke during Nintendo Direct, an online presentation where the company shares information about new and existing games.
TENNIS
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Honors Deku Through Bodypaint Art

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has honored Izuku Midoriya's journey as the hero Deku through some excellent bodypaint art! It's been a long and winding road for Izuku Midoriya as he has first introduced to the series as a young crybaby who was willing to do whatever it took to accomplish his dream of becoming a hero. But as he continued through his journey, Izuku started to see just what kind of challenges and sacrifices he would need to make in order to really become the world's greatest hero someday.
COMICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring is being review bombed on Steam because of PC performance issues

Elden Ring is a smash hit by most quantifiable metrics, but fans on PC aren’t happy about its performance issues. Over on Steam, Elden Ring currently is sitting at a “Mixed” community rating. There are roughly 37,000 user reviews as of the time of this post, with approximately 40 percent being negative, according to SteamDB. That might not sound too bad, but the hate isn’t really about Elden Ring itself.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Capcom
hypebeast.com

Square Enix Is Adapting 'NieR: Automata' Into an Anime Series

Fans of Square Enix‘s 2017 hit RPG NieR: Automata will be delighted to learn that the game is now being adapted into an anime series. The video game publisher will be producing the TV series along with Aniplex, the studio responsible for other massive hits such as Fullmetal Alchemist and Sword Art Online. According to Square Enix, the show will largely follow the story of the original game.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Merch Hints At Mysterious Characters

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is taking a major break from the original manga and anime series, taking the spotlight off Goku and Vegeta, and placing it squarely on Gohan and Piccolo as they battle against the newest androids of the Red Ribbon Army, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. With the movie set to arrive this April in Japan, new merchandise is hinting at two mysterious characters that will be a part of the latest anime project in the Dragon Ball sequel series.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Resident Evil Outbreak art has a prettier alligator and people think a remaster is on the way

The Resident Evil website has been updated and now features upgraded models of characters from Resident Evil Outbreak, fuelling remaster rumors. As spotted by Alex Aniel on Twitter, Capcom has updated the Resident Evil Biohazard Portal on its website, adding new assets, screenshots, and descriptions to the history page for Resident Evil Code: Veronica, Outbreak, and Outbreak File 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Capcom's Street Fighter 6 logo woes just got even worse

Yesterday we brought you the news that the Street Fighter 6 logo is being poorly received by gamers and designers alike – and things are going from bad to worse for the controversial design. Now, the creator of a stock image is attempting to sell their design to Capcom, thanks to its uncanny similarity to the new logo.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Nier Automata Anime Announced

Nier Automata, one of the best respected JRPGs of the last 20 years, will be adapted into an anime series. Rumors of an anime adaptation starting floating around earlier this month, but it wasn't until Square Enix released a teaser trailer on Wednesday that those rumors were confirmed. The teaser...
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Shared by PlayStation Insider

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was announced back in September 2021 for the PS5, and right now, only the PS5. At the time, it was given a 2023 release window. Since then, we've heard nothing about the sequel nor have we seen anything beyond the reveal trailer that accompanied the September 2021 announcement. That said, with rumors circulating that a major PlayStation State of Play is happening next month in March, there's been scuttlebutt whether or not the Spidey sequel will rear its head. To this end, prominent industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, relays word that it's unlikely the game will reappear anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Poster Features Every Major Character

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 teasers and clips have been plentiful in the leadup to the movie's April release, and now, we've gotten yet another poster for the movie. While some of the others we've seen in the past have featured the characters in a piecemeal fashion by giving one poster to one character each, this one unites pretty much every main character under one banner. The official social accounts for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie also announced alongside this poster reveal that a giveaway for tickets that'll allow several Sonic fans to see the new movie ahead of its April 8th release date.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Controversial ‘Street Fighter 6’ logo may be an altered £47.99 stock image

After the logo for Street Fighter 6 was met with criticism by fans, it’s now reported that it could merely be an altered stock image that costs £47.99. As spotted by Aurich Lawson on Twitter, the newly-announced Street Fighter 6 logo looks remarkably similar to an Adobe stock image that costs £47.99 for an extended license.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Download these rare Wii U games before they disappear

Nintendo’s Wii U is notorious for how hard it flopped, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t have good games. While many popular exclusives have made their way to Nintendo Switch or other systems, some are uniquely suited to the Wii U and/or its GamePad or just haven’t made the jump to newer platforms for various reasons. Now that Nintendo plans to shut down the Wii U and 3DS eShop in 2023, many of these games will become much tougher to play and much more expensive.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

NieR Automata anime series under development

Square Enix has announced a new NieR Automata anime series is currently under development based on the action role-playing game directed by Yoko Taro and released back in 2017. The news was announced during the games 5th anniversary lifestream which revealed the series will adapt the story of 2B, 9S, and A2; three combat androids in the year 11945 AD. Check out the teaser trailer below which accompanied the announcement.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy