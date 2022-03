Amazon Studios closed a first-look deal with dj2 Entertainment to dive into the world of video game adaptations, and two of the titles that could be soon adapted are Life Is Strange and Disco Elysium. dj2 Entertainment is one of the productions companies behind the surprising hit Sonic The Hedgehog, which is getting a sequel this year and a spinoff series in 2023.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO