Anaheim, CA

Man gets 22 years in prison for attack in Anaheim

By City News Service Inc.
 1 day ago
A 32-year-old gang member was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for stabbing a man who was left paralyzed after confronting a group of graffiti vandals in Anaheim.

Alfredo Gabriel Villegas pleaded guilty June 11 to attempted murder and other charges stemming from the July 26, 2015, attack.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Gregg Prickett set a 23-year limit on a sentence when he accepted the plea bargain.

“He has accepted responsibility,” Villegas’ attorney, Ed Welbourn, said. “He feels a lot of remorse for his actions. He said that to the victims in court. … He feels he has done a lot of damage.”

The then-51-year-old victim was stabbed in the 100 block of South Stinson Street, near Lincoln Avenue, and suffered a “life-altering injury,” police said in 2015.

Multiple people were “tagging a condemned building” when the victim pulled up and told them to stop, Welbourn said. A fight broke out, with the defendants punching and kicking the victim when Villegas stabbed the man, Welbourn said.

Villegas pleaded guilty to attempted murder, mayhem, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and participating in a street gang, all felonies. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for gang activity and causing great bodily injury that leads to paralysis.

A sentencing enhancement for attempted premeditated murder and a count of aggravated mayhem were dismissed as part of Villegas’ plea bargain. He would have a faced a potential life sentence with those charges and sentencing enhancement.

Two other men involved in the attack previously pleaded guilty.

Andrew Steven Morales, 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 of last year to single felony counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, participating in gang activity and vandalism. He was sentenced to time already served in jail and was released.

Co-defendant Jacob Antonio Weis, 28, who was arrested June 2, 2016, was sentenced last year to 13 years in prison, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to participating in gang activity and assault with a deadly weapon.

In both plea deals, charges of attempted murder with a sentencing enhancement of attempted premeditated murder, which carries a life sentence, were dismissed along with charges of aggravated mayhem.

Co-defendant Fernando Zaraterojo, 31, is awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and participating in gang activity, all felonies, and faces sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder and gang activity.

MALIBU, CA
