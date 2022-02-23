ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Last Monday Did You See Any Extra Snowmen In Bismarck?

By Bromo
Cool 98.7
Cool 98.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just last Monday it was President Day, did you happen to see any extra snowmen shaped in the liking of any of our past leaders?. I personally did not, but judging by the record performance that 21st of February we just had wouldn't surprise me one bit. It seems that we...

Cool 98.7

Were You A Part Of History Here In Bismarck On 2/17/2007?

Gee, I wonder what the weather was like way back on February 17th, 2007 here in Bismarck/Mandan?. If you were living here in Bismarck/Mandan back on February 17th, 2007 you probably don't remember anything unusual about the weather on that particular Saturday. The most important factor for that day 15 years ago was snow, oh and a World Record to conquer. You see way out in Michigan, they held the record for the most snow angels in one place at one time, that number was officially logged into the Guinness Book Of World Records. According to mtulode.com "In 2006 Michigan Tech was able to recruit 3,784 people to make snow angels simultaneously, and 3,745 people to have a snowball fight"
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Bismarck In For A Winter Wallop? Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Bismarck Mandan area. This watch is in effect from 6 pm Sunday, February 20th through late Monday, February 21st. This watch area includes the cities of Bismarck, Strasburg, and Linton. All of southern North Dakota is in the watch area.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Beware Of This Treacherous Intersection In Bismarck

There are certain intersections in Bismarck you need to pay extra attention to. I know how it is when we are out and about driving the same route to work five days a week, we are pretty much on autopilot mode, and this is when it can become dangerous. We expect everyone driving out on the roads to be paying attention and it's easy to take that for granted. But there is one intersection in Bismarck that leaves zero room for any error.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck, ND
Cool 98.7

Who Has The Most Perilous Potholes- Bismarck, Mandan, Or Lincoln?

It wasn't there yesterday, but today it's a pothole pit ready to put a whammy on your wheels, spill your coffee, and make you cuss out loud. Generally, the month of March kicks off the pothole season, this year we have the drastic day to night temperature swings to thank for an early start to the season. Not so much the effect of temperatures on the asphalt but its effect on the water that is beneath the asphalt. Cracks occur on roadways through average wear and tear, if water is able to seep through to the layers below the road surface here's where the simple science comes in...water expands when freezing.
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

The 10 Most Misspelled Cities In North Dakotah

Let's face it, we don't get a lot of respect in North Dakota. Yes, I know how to spell it correctly. It's funny how many people I see on social media who have no clue whatsoever how to even spell the name of our state, let alone our cities. Some...
Cool 98.7

Bismarck Roads More Dangerous This Winter By Far

I have read about more local accidents this past winter that I can recall in the last past 8 years. I have now lived in North Dakota for eight years, so I can longer refer to myself as a "rookie" out here, I am aware of just how quickly the weather can change, and with the temperatures climbing, basic common sense will tell you that the snow and ice will melt. This is where it can get dangerous, for I have experienced many times how treacherous and slippy the conditions of the roads can turn. This of course can lead to unforeseen accidents, which then eventually those people affected will spew out their frustrations on social media about how certain people are not doing their jobs good enough. The City of Bismarck workers who are responsible for our city roads.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

NWS Early Spring Weather Outlook For Bismarck & North Dakota

I think we have had more rain in January and February in Bismarck than we did all last July. It's made for a mess on the roads, but it has certainly helped ease the drought. Even though we're not on pace for an average snowfall season in Bismarck, which is 46 inches, we have had enough mixed precipitation to get us out of last summer's extreme drought. In fact, just about all of Burleigh County is no longer considered to be in a drought. Only the northern half of the county is considered to be in a moderate drought. That's a big improvement. Southwest and northwest North Dakota however are still considered to be in severe and extreme drought.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

City of Bismarck Reminds Residents to Clear Sidewalks of Ice and Snow

The ice in Bismarck-Mandan seems to be getting worse and harder to deal with. It seems like Bismarck-Mandan has been an ice rink for months. And it just keeps getting worse. With all the snowing, raining, and melting that has been going on in the past few weeks, the ice has gotten so thick. It kind of seems like we will have to wait for a real heatwave to get this stuff to go away. But the City of Bismarck wants to remind residents that it is important to do something about the ice and snow buildup on our sidewalks.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

The County With The Most Outdoors Violations In North Dakota?

North Dakota's Game and Fish Recap on the 2021 Violations. The North Dakota Game and Fish have released their recap on outdoor violations in the state of North Dakota in 2021. According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, the department like most workforces in the country was met with numerous new challenges like increased workload, supply shortages, and learning and enforcing new laws and regulations.
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

