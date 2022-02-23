ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas man accused of killing girlfriend’s child, keeping body in freezer for months

 1 day ago
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man stands accused of killing his girlfriend’s child after his body was found in a freezer on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the victim’s sister gave her elementary school teacher a note written by the children’s mother that prompted the investigation. In the note, the mother reportedly said she was being held hostage by her boyfriend in their home.

Las Vegas homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told the Reno Gazette Journal, "She stated that she didn’t know where her younger child was and that she believed he was deceased."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reportedly surveilled the family’s residence on the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Drive. According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the children’s mother and her boyfriend, Brandon Toseland, left the house in a car by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The car was reportedly pulled over, and police detained Toseland while they interviewed the mother, who has not been identified.

According to KLAS-TV, the mother said she had not seen her preschool-aged child since Dec. 11, and she told authorities Toseland wouldn’t let her leave the home alone or enter certain areas, such as the garage.

Toseland was reportedly arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center and charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Upon further investigation, the Reno Gazette Journal says the boy’s body was found in the freezer of the garage. Authorities reportedly believe the body had been there since early December.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the Clark County coroner’s office will confirm the identity of the victim and his cause of death.

Murder charges for Toseland are reportedly expected, and he was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Police do not believe the mother had anything to do with the victim’s death, the Reno Gazette Journal reports. The woman’s daughter was reportedly taken into the care of family members.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, Toseland has a criminal past including arrests for domestic battery and disorderly conduct dating back to at least 2005. He is reportedly not the father of the victim.

Preschool
Public Safety
