ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Oxford student seeks gun reform: 'We deserve to feel safe'

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eN9JoYj00

Zoe Touray called for gun reform and school mental health services alongside others Wednesday on the Michigan Capitol steps as she shared her experience at Oxford High School the day of the shooting last November that killed four of her classmates.

The senior at the school said she fled out a classroom window and held her friend's hand while she texted her mother that she loved her.

“I think about seeing hundreds of familiar faces running beside me running for our lives to Meijer, the grocery store turn sanctuary.” Touray said. “I think about the next day when I got the call that my friend Justin died.”

Several students and a teacher were shot besides the four students killed: Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Justin Shilling, 17.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder, terrorism and other charges stemming from the shooting. H is parents face involuntary manslaughter charges, accused of making the gun accessible to their son and failing to intervene after their son showed signs of mental distress and thoughts of violence.

Members from March for Our Lives, a youth-led gun violence prevention organization and other stakeholders in student mental health, spoke about gun violence and called on the Legislature to approve bills for safe storage of firearms and getting at least one mental health professional in every school. The Republican-led Legislature has not held a hearing to take up legislation Democrats introduced to require gun owners to lock up their firearms so minors can't access them.

Senate Majority Communications Office Director Matt Sweeney told The Associated Press that though he isn't aware of whether the bills will be taken up in committee, members of Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey's office met with students from the group on Wednesday and he shares the students' desire to make schools as safe as possible. The chair of the House committee where similar gun storage bills are awaiting hearing did not respond to the AP's request for comment.

Touray said that in the aftermath of the shootings she and other classmates have suffered trauma, with some unable to return to school. She said if lawmakers had acted earlier in the best interest of students, her friends would be celebrating birthdays and graduations instead of “spending every minute being overwhelmed with pain and grief.”

“We need to be proactive, not reactive. Our legislators have the power to save the next school and the lives of countless children,” Touray said. “We deserve to feel safe at school.”

———

This story has been corrected to show that Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey's office met with students, and clarifies Matt Sweeney's title.

———

Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Nichols reported from Lansing.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Sweeney
Person
Mike Shirkey
The Independent

Missouri couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters put on probation and suspended from legal practice

A Missouri couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 have been placed on probation by the state Supreme Court. The court on Tuesday suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s law licenses but delayed their suspension by placing them on a year-long probation instead. The couple will be able to practice law during this time but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.“Should probation be revoked and the suspension take effect, no petition for reinstatement shall be entertained for a period of six months from the date the suspension...
LAW
104.5 KDAT

A New Gun Law In Iowa Could Become A Reality

Over the last few years, a topic that seems to be gaining attention is whether or not employers can have policies that restrict employees from having guns in their vehicles in company parking lots. A law prohibiting these policies has passed an initial review in the Iowa Senate. “The employee,...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Firearms#Legislature#Mental Health Services#Capitol#Oxford High School#Meijer#Republican#Democrats#Senate#The Associated Press#House
GV Wire

Two-Thirds of California Voters Want Prop. 47 Amended: Poll

Crime and homelessness are taking a bite out of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s approval ratings. According to a Berkeley IGS Poll released Tuesday, 48% of California’s registered voters approve of Newsom’s overall performance and 47% disapprove. That compares to the governor’s 50% approval rating last summer and 64%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas City Star

After uneducated remark about Native Americans, Kansas education commissioner must go

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has called on Education Commissioner Randy Watson to resign over his horrifyingly insensitive remark about Native Americans at a recent conference. Watson told conferees that when he was a kid, his cousins feared coming to Kansas because of tornadoes. “I said well, if we are being honest, you have a higher chance of coming to Kansas and getting killed by an Indian,” he told the group.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Voices: If the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes in Florida, my kids will have a school life tragically similar to mine

2008 was a whirlwind year. The economy was in meltdown, America was on the cusp of electing its first Black president and I was graduating high school. Of course, we did elect Barack Obama that year, with my home state of Florida helping to put him over the top. In that same election, Florida voters also decided to deny people like me the right to marry whom we loved — in essence, making us second-class citizens. That was Amendment 2, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman (and is still in the Florida Constitution).That was...
POLITICS
Washington Post

What about Black students’ ‘discomfort’?

Of all the attempts around the country to coddle the snowflakes among us who can’t handle the reality that our shared history is equal parts noble and brutal, the “discomfort” bill in the Florida state legislature is the most idiotic. Opinions to start the day, in your...
FLORIDA STATE
WZDX

Yes, anyone could carry a gun without a permit if HB44 bill is passed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Opposition to a proposed bill in Alabama has gained traction. It’s HB44, which would allow a person to carry a concealed weapon, but without a permit. On Tuesday the Alabama Sheriff’s Association, law enforcement, and other organizations were at the Alabama State House to voice their concerns about safety if this bill goes through.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ABC News

ABC News

557K+
Followers
138K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy