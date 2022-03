LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program wasn't perfect in their first week of games at Jim Patterson Stadium, but they were close. Returning home after going 1-2 in their opening weekend down in Tampa, Fla., the Cardinals followed that up by going 3-1 in their first games of an 18-game home stretch. They were able to stage a late inning rally against Xavier and win their series against Dartmouth, although they did drop game two.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO