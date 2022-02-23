ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight Australia AXE couple after bride finds homophobic and racist posts on his Instagram

By Jessica Lester
The US Sun
 1 day ago
MARRIED At First Sight Australia AXED a couple after the bride found homophobic and racist posts on his social media.

Producers of the hit TV show were quick to remove all traces of groom-to-be Simon Blackburn after his twisted TikTok videos were found.

Simon Blackburn appeared in a number of homophobic videos Credit: TikTok
His on-screen wife Jessica was first to discover the vile TikToks Credit: Instagram/@jcino

Simon was erased from footage after clips were found in which he called gay men "filth" and hit out against women in misogynistic rants.

Sources told Daily Mail Australia that she show worked hard to make it seem "like he was never there" despite filming his wedding day.

The FIFO worker and divorced dad-of-two had already met 'wife' Jessica Serancino at the end of the aisle and said "I do".

"They hit a nuclear button", insiders revealed of the plight to remove Simon from the show as quickly as possible.

"They have scrubbed him completely, even though it meant wasting tens of thousands of dollars' worth of footage."

The source detailed how his on-screen wife Jessica, 27, was whisked away and partnered with a new groom to start the process again.

The star was the first to alert producers to her on-screen husband's rants, after asking her pals to "do some research" and delve into his "red flags".

A Google search revealed his hateful TikTok videos and a string of tweets, which led to him being asked to leave "immediately".

Producers paired Jessica with a new groom at short notice after promising not to air the initial wedding on TV.

She was given a second chance with Daniel Holmes - a bodybuilder - and vowed to keep her first marriage a secret.

However, her absence from earlier dinner party scenes raised eyebrows, leading to the discovery that Simon had been "edited out".

The news of Simon's online activity came to light after he featured in a trailer for MAFS, which Nine confirmed had to be reworked.

The TV giant said of his behaviour: "When unacceptable social media content was discovered in relation to Simon Blackburn we immediately took steps to remove him from the program."

Jessica went on to marry bodybuilder Daniel Credit: 9 Now
Simon posted a series of TikToks against women on his profile Credit: TikTok

IN THIS ARTICLE
