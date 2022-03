When we talk to people who are pregnant, the number one piece of clothing they miss most is their denim. When you wear jeans that fit well, you feel amazing, but so many of our favorite styles are unwearable after a big meal, let alone a pregnancy. That's why we're particularly excited about Hatch's new denim collection. The brand that's a staple for all kinds of elegant pregnant women like Meghan Markle and Emma Stone has completely reimagined maternity denim, and it's worth buying ASAP.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO