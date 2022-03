~ Submitted by Joseph Esposito—A former Bedford School Committee member. Kelly Horton is ready to join the Bedford School Committee and I am pleased to wholeheartedly support her candidacy. She and her family are committed to Bedford schools. Our town is lucky to have citizens like Kelly willing to share their skills and their passion for the community with all of us. During her anticipated tenure on the Committee her three boys will be in each of our schools from Davis to Lane to Glenn, all with BHS in their sights. Kelly will bring the focus of a parent fully engaged in our school district as well as her senior management experience in the biotech industry.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO