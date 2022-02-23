IAG Airline Group In Advanced Fleet Talks -sources
By Tim Hepher
International Business Times
4 days ago
Airlines group IAG is in advanced talks with planemakers on a medium-haul fleet shake-up that may see the British Airways parent opt for Boeing and Airbus jets to update a European fleet of Airbus narrowbodies, industry sources said. IAG stunned the industry nearly three years ago when it unveiled...
Croatia Airlines is on the hunt for new aircraft. The airline is hoping to replace its entire fleet with a single aircraft type, following the recommendations made to it by Boston Consulting Group, which Croatia Airlines had commissioned to draft its post-COVID strategy. The A220, the E2, and the 737...
American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) signed a firm order with Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) for three new E175s, which will be delivered this year. The contract value is $160.2 million at current list prices and will be included in Embraer's 4Q21 backlog. The aircraft will be operated by American's...
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2022-- Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to S7 Airlines. Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1133G-JM engines, this is the third A321neo to be delivered to S7 from ACG’s order book and the fortieth A320neo Family aircraft to be added to S7’s fleet.
United Airlines said it will beef up its fleet of planes that train pilots by adding 25 new training aircraft. The Chicago-based carrier (Nasdaq: UAL) said it's buying 25 new Cirrus TRAC SR20 training aircraft to its current fleet of 25, and it has the option to purchase up to 50 more. United trains its pilots at its United Aviate Academy in Goodyear, Arizona, which it bought in 2020. United said it's the only United States-based airline to operate its own flight academy.
TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Airlines Group. Looking at options...
Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and its largest investor are said in advanced discussions that may lead to an initial public offering for sports-car maker Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY). Porsche gained 11% in premarket trading, while Volkswagen rose 5.1%. Volkswagen has worked out a framework agreement with Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) that still requires approval of both...
The global oil market was thrown into chaos on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine, with top buyers of Russian oil struggling to secure guarantees at Western banks or find ships to take crude from one of the world's largest producers. At least three major buyers of Russian oil have been...
American Airlines Group Inc's (NASDAQ:AAL) short percent of float has fallen 8.65% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 85.91 million shares sold short, which is 13.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
NEW DELHI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Planemakers Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus SE (AIR.PA) have met executives from India's Tata Group in recent weeks to discuss plane orders for Air India, two people familiar with the matter said. Tata last month regained ownership of state-run carrier Air India after nearly...
MILAN (Reuters) -Italian payments group Nexi is in exclusive talks to buy the retailers’ payment business of BPER Banca, a person close to the matter said, confirming a report by Bloomberg News. A deal could be worth around 350 million euros ($396.73 million), the person said. In a conference...
Western sanctions on Moscow could throw the small but lucrative Russian investment banking business that several large U.S. banks have maintained into question, lawyers said, which could deal a hit to tens of millions of dollars in fees. Major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup...
BP said on Sunday it would exit its 19.75% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, amid growing pressure from the British government. The decision to abandon the Rosneft holding will result in charges of up to $25 billion at the end of the first quarter, BP said in a statement. BP acquired its Rosneft shareholding in 2013 as part of the $12.5 billion sale of a stake in TNK-BP.
The European subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Sberbank is facing bankruptcy, the European Central Bank said Monday, in the wake of sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Sberbank Europe AG, headquartered in Austria and with branches in Croatia and Slovenia, has "experienced significant deposit outflows as a...
LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices plummeted on Friday amid profit taking after sharp gains the previous day on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expectations west-bound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline could resume. The drop in prices also came following a lack of sanctions...
Russian ships could have their access to UK ports restricted, under plans being considered at Westminster. It follows concerns that a Russian-owned tanker is due at an Orkney oil terminal within days. Orkney Islands Council has said it is powerless to prevent the NS Champion accessing Flotta oil terminal, despite...
Financial services company Plaid will be at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona to discuss the global adjustment to digital finance, and how it will affect businesses in the industry. Plaid partners with the biggest fintech companies, such as Square and Coinbase, to fuel the digital financial ecosystem. It facilitates...
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economic growth will likely grind to a near halt this quarter as coronavirus curbs and supply disruptions threaten to derail the country’s economic recovery, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Monday. The forecast was much lower than the robust expansion expected in January’s...
One of the technology industry's biggest annual get-togethers is set to kick off in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Monday, under the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Mobile World Congress, where smartphone and telecoms companies show off their latest products and reveal their strategic visions, is expected to welcome more than 40,000 guests over its four-day run.
Organisers hope to return to a full-scale event after two years of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has hampered preparations for this year's edition, with organisers forced to remove the country's dedicated pavilion.
Click here to read the full article. The rival to H&M scrapped plans to file an IPO in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and ensuing chaos in the financial markets.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal$54,000 Ocean Freight Rates: 'Prices Will Continue to Be Volatile'Equity Markets Rebound Post Ukraine Invasion: Week AheadMixed Messages Emerge on Italian Luxury's Russia StanceBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Western executives watched with horror as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine on Thursday. Bank bosses like Frédéric Oudéa of Société Générale and UniCredit’s Andrea Orcel have more to fear than most. The 8% fall in the STOXX Euro 600 Banks Index on Thursday and a 3% decline in share prices of American lenders like JPMorgan reflects a triple whammy of risks.
Comments / 0