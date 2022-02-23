ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

IAG Airline Group In Advanced Fleet Talks -sources

By Tim Hepher
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Airlines group IAG is in advanced talks with planemakers on a medium-haul fleet shake-up that may see the British Airways parent opt for Boeing and Airbus jets to update a European fleet of Airbus narrowbodies, industry sources said. IAG stunned the industry nearly three years ago when it unveiled...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to S7 Airlines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2022-- Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to S7 Airlines. Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1133G-JM engines, this is the third A321neo to be delivered to S7 from ACG’s order book and the fortieth A320neo Family aircraft to be added to S7’s fleet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizjournals

United Airlines to add to its fleet of pilot-training planes

United Airlines said it will beef up its fleet of planes that train pilots by adding 25 new training aircraft. The Chicago-based carrier (Nasdaq: UAL) said it's buying 25 new Cirrus TRAC SR20 training aircraft to its current fleet of 25, and it has the option to purchase up to 50 more. United trains its pilots at its United Aviate Academy in Goodyear, Arizona, which it bought in 2020. United said it's the only United States-based airline to operate its own flight academy.
GOODYEAR, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iag#Boeing 737 Max#Aircraft#Iag Airline Group In#British Airways#European#Aer Lingus#Max
Benzinga

American Airlines Group Whale Trades For February 15

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Airlines Group. Looking at options...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Volkswagen said in advanced talks for IPO of Porsche

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and its largest investor are said in advanced discussions that may lead to an initial public offering for sports-car maker Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY). Porsche gained 11% in premarket trading, while Volkswagen rose 5.1%. Volkswagen has worked out a framework agreement with Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) that still requires approval of both...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About American Airlines Group Inc?

American Airlines Group Inc's (NASDAQ:AAL) short percent of float has fallen 8.65% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 85.91 million shares sold short, which is 13.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
International Business Times

U.S. Banks' Russian Investment Banking Fee Income In Doubt After Moscow Sanctions

Western sanctions on Moscow could throw the small but lucrative Russian investment banking business that several large U.S. banks have maintained into question, lawyers said, which could deal a hit to tens of millions of dollars in fees. Major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup...
WORLD
International Business Times

BP To Exit Stake In Russia's Rosneft And Take Up To $25 Billion Charge

BP said on Sunday it would exit its 19.75% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, amid growing pressure from the British government. The decision to abandon the Rosneft holding will result in charges of up to $25 billion at the end of the first quarter, BP said in a statement. BP acquired its Rosneft shareholding in 2013 as part of the $12.5 billion sale of a stake in TNK-BP.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

European Subsidiary Of Russia's Sberbank 'Failing Or Likely To Fail': ECB

The European subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Sberbank is facing bankruptcy, the European Central Bank said Monday, in the wake of sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Sberbank Europe AG, headquartered in Austria and with branches in Croatia and Slovenia, has "experienced significant deposit outflows as a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Prices tumble as higher Russian supply expected

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices plummeted on Friday amid profit taking after sharp gains the previous day on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expectations west-bound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline could resume. The drop in prices also came following a lack of sanctions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Ukraine: Anger over Russian oil tanker due in Orkney

Russian ships could have their access to UK ports restricted, under plans being considered at Westminster. It follows concerns that a Russian-owned tanker is due at an Orkney oil terminal within days. Orkney Islands Council has said it is powerless to prevent the NS Champion accessing Flotta oil terminal, despite...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Plaid Head Of International Payments To Speak At Mobile World Congress 2022

Financial services company Plaid will be at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona to discuss the global adjustment to digital finance, and how it will affect businesses in the industry. Plaid partners with the biggest fintech companies, such as Square and Coinbase, to fuel the digital financial ecosystem. It facilitates...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Tech firms flock to Spain trade show in shadow of Russia war

One of the technology industry's biggest annual get-togethers is set to kick off in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Monday, under the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Mobile World Congress, where smartphone and telecoms companies show off their latest products and reveal their strategic visions, is expected to welcome more than 40,000 guests over its four-day run. Organisers hope to return to a full-scale event after two years of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has hampered preparations for this year's edition, with organisers forced to remove the country's dedicated pavilion.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Tanks Shein IPO

Click here to read the full article. The rival to H&M scrapped plans to file an IPO in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and ensuing chaos in the financial markets. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal$54,000 Ocean Freight Rates: 'Prices Will Continue to Be Volatile'Equity Markets Rebound Post Ukraine Invasion: Week AheadMixed Messages Emerge on Italian Luxury's Russia StanceBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Western banks face Russian triple whammy

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Western executives watched with horror as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine on Thursday. Bank bosses like Frédéric Oudéa of Société Générale and UniCredit’s Andrea Orcel have more to fear than most. The 8% fall in the STOXX Euro 600 Banks Index on Thursday and a 3% decline in share prices of American lenders like JPMorgan reflects a triple whammy of risks.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy