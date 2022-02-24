Cyren (CYRN) Announces 6.45M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ:PEBK). The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share. On Wednesday, Peoples Bancorp of NC will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.18 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO