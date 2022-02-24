Cyren (CYRN) Announces 6.45M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) has upsized the previously announced public offering and purchase on a best efforts basis 3.75M, shares of common stock at a price to the public of $0.80/share. Offering is expected to occur on or about February 16, 2022. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be...
U.S. crude oil futures jumped more than 7% on Thursday after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced that the country’s armed forces would carry out a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern...
What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
Form 13Fs, which provide a snapshot of what Wall Street money managers have been buying and selling, were released last week. These ultra-high-yield dividend stocks were popular purchases by billionaires in Q4. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock rose 41.6% to $19.38 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for KAR Auction Services's stock is 15.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 672.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares moved upwards by 33.2% to $20.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Farfetch’s trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 17.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.6% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) represents “growth at a reasonable price.”. He added that the stock was valued “somewhere around 70 times earnings in the end of 2021” and that it’s now “more reasonable...
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ:PEBK). The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share. On Wednesday, Peoples Bancorp of NC will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.18 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Olympic Steel beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.79 versus an estimate of $2.07. Revenue was up $293.04 million from the same...
Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Nelnet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23. Nelnet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Comments / 0