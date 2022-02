Robert Lewandowski has backed Poland’s refusal to play football against Russia, saying he cannot imagine playing the Russian team while the country invades Ukraine. The head of the Polish Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, announced on Saturday that Poland did not intend to play their upcoming World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Russia, due to take place on 24 March, and that talks have begun with Sweden and Czech Republic, the two nations who could potentially face Russia in the final.“No more words, time to act!” Kulesza tweeted. “Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine,...

