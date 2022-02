That’s one of the questions I’ve come to hate as an adult. Getting home from work and trying to decide what to make for supper is always a chore for me. Add in the fact that cooking has never really been my forte, and the process becomes even more annoying. And it’s not like I’m expected to cook for an entire household either. It’s just me, but that doesn’t make the task any less daunting.

