Ratio Band Concert Rescheduled to March 17

Dorland Mountain Arts Colony in Temecula changed some of its special events due to the most recent COVID-19 restrictions and rescheduled them into March, according to Dorland Executive Director Janis Capriani-Willis.Those events included Dorland’s Coffee on the Deck until Wednesday, March 9, providing no new COVID-19 restrictions come into effect. Coffee on the Deck brings professional artists, photographers and story writers and the public’s aspiring artists to meet informally on the Dorland Community Building deck to enjoy conversation, readings and treats in the morning.The Dorland “It’s About Love” Reception & Sale reception, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, is moved to Sunday, March 20, from 2-4 p.m. The exhibit will be open until Friday, Apr.

TEMECULA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO