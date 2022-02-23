ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ratio Band Concert Rescheduled to March 17

 3 days ago

The Vision and Sound concert, featuring Ratio Band, has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 17...

KSST Radio

Bright Star Academy Presents the Annual Winter Band Concert

The Bright Star Christian Academy will present their annual Winter Band Concert Thursday, February 17th, 2022. The concert begins at 7:00pm and will take place in the Bright Star Church Sanctuary. The Concert Band and the Jazz-improv band will perform. The bands are under the direction of Richard Shanks and Jeff Smith. Admission is free.
MUSIC
Bangor Daily News

Beloved jam band Phish to return to Bangor for July concert

Beloved jam band Phish will return to Bangor for its third appearance on the waterfront this summer, according to Waterfront Concerts. The Vermont-based quartet will perform at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Saturday, July 16. Tickets, starting at $49.50, go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on March 5.
BANGOR, ME
INFORUM

Kicks Band of FM gives musical education concert with A Journey Through Jazz

MOORHEAD — Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead takes listeners on a rhythmic history trip Monday night. The educational concert, A Journey Through Jazz , looks at the history of the music, from ragtime to Dixieland to revolutionary figures like Buddy Rich. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the...
Times Daily

UNA, Shoals bands combine for Valentine's concert on Sunday

FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama Studio Jazz Band and the Shoals Area Big Band have a Valentine's treat in store for the public. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
FLORENCE, AL
Brookings Register

All-school band concert Thursday in Brookings

BROOKINGS – Musicians from all three Brookings Bobcat Band programs will join together at 7 p.m. tonight, Feb. 24, for their spring concert in the Jostad Gym at Brookings High School. The performance is free and open to the public.
BROOKINGS, SD
Valley News

Dorland Mountain Arts reschedules special events into March

Dorland Mountain Arts Colony in Temecula changed some of its special events due to the most recent COVID-19 restrictions and rescheduled them into March, according to Dorland Executive Director Janis Capriani-Willis.Those events included Dorland’s Coffee on the Deck until Wednesday, March 9, providing no new COVID-19 restrictions come into effect. Coffee on the Deck brings professional artists, photographers and story writers and the public’s aspiring artists to meet informally on the Dorland Community Building deck to enjoy conversation, readings and treats in the morning.The Dorland “It’s About Love” Reception & Sale reception, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, is moved to Sunday, March 20, from 2-4 p.m. The exhibit will be open until Friday, Apr.
TEMECULA, CA
WDTN

UD marching band to perform in parade in Ireland

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Pride of Dayton Marching Band will be performing in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland. According to The University of Dayton, the marching band was selected through a competitive process to perform in the 2021 parade, however, it was rescheduled to 2022 due to the pandemic. “This is […]
MUSIC
Herald Chronicle

CES Bucket Band to perform March 24

Cowan Elementary School’s fourth and fifth graders are learning the ultimate form of teamwork, playing a steady beat with more than 20 people simultaneously. As a new teacher at the school, Rebecca Van de Ven has been exploring ways to musically engage students in order to share the passion she feels for music. She’s found that every child loves to bang a drum.
COWAN, TN
KYTV

Ozark Amphitheater announces rescheduled Willie Nelson concert

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Amphitheater at the Lake of the Ozarks announced a rescheduled tour date this summer with Willie Nelson and friends. The country music legend will appear on Friday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. Organizers canceled the summer 2021 concert. Gary Allan and Aaron Raitiere will also appear.
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Symphony announces rescheduled date for Broadway and Beyond concert

The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra has announced the rescheduled date for the postponed Broadway and Beyond concert. The show will now take place on Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Powers Auditorium (260 W. Federal St. Youngstown). The show was originally scheduled for February 4, but was postponed due to travel conditions caused by winter weather.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

