Error at installing Workstation Pro 16.1.2 in OpenSUSE Tumbleweed
I've been using Workstation for a long time, but when upgrading form 16.1.1 to 16.1.2 i am not able to install it anymore. [2021-05-22 11:55:57,864] Installer running. [2021-05-22 11:55:57,864] ['/tmp/vmis.VuVHFp/install/vmware-installer/vmware-installer.py', '--set-setting', 'vmware-installer', 'libconf', '', '--install-component', '/tmp/vmis.VuVHFp/install/vmware-installer', '. --install-bundle', '/home/brick/Baixades/./VMware-Workstation-Full-16.1.2-17966106.x86_64.bundle', '']. [2021-05-22 11:55:57,865] Could not set up curses... Falling back...communities.vmware.com
