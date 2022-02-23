ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

How to Start a Push to Start Car in the Harsh Montana Winter

By Trent Flager
97.1 KISS FM
97.1 KISS FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

When I left my house this morning to come into the studio, it was -20 degrees. Car batteries do not produce as much power during cold weather because it inhibits the chemical reaction inside the battery. If you are struggling to start your car in these harsh Montana winters you can...

971kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Temperatures hit record lows in eastern Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - The National Weather Service is reporting record overnight lows in temperature throughout the eastern part of Montana Wednesday. National Weather Service Billings Montana is reporting the following record overnight lows recorded at the airports:. Billings: -21, old record -20 (1965) Miles City: -24, old record -19 (2018)
BILLINGS, MT
1240 KLYQ

Despite the Cold, Montana Wildlife Still Active in Bitterroot

The rough-legged hawk obviously likes cold weather. In the winter, you can see the bird in open country around the Bitterroot Valley. Then it migrates - north. That's right. The birds head up to the tundra on the north edge of Canada to raise families. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal has seen the hawk on power poles in the valley floor. It hovers while looking for voles, mice, and shrews, then swoops in on its prey.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Traffic
Billings, MT
Cars
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
Montana State
Montana Cars
K96 FM

DEATH Stalks Montana Mountains

I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
MONTANA STATE
Chronicle

Ignorant Good Samaritans Kill Two North Idaho Moose

For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
ANIMALS
WDIO-TV

Winter storm starts to wind down

Our winter storm is finally winding down as of Tuesday evening. We will still see some lingering snowfall, especially for the South Shore of Lake Superior. Heaviest amounts tonight will be through Ashland and Iron counties in Wisconsin and Gogebic County in Michigan. Travel conditions remain a concern as roads are listed as snow covered and slippery across Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
The Independent

Hero mother watches avalanche sweep away son, then skis down to dig him out

When a mother and son, both seasoned skiers, hit the Colorado slopes on Valentine’s Day weekend, they had everything they needed: experience, avalanche equipment, weather information.But an issue with ski gear sent them into an avalanche zone; the son went to retrieve a piece of rappel equipment they’d left the previous day on Dave’s Way, to the west side of Loveland Pass. And as his mother waited from a safe ridge above, an avalanche started and the young adult got swept away, carried hundreds of feet down the mountain as she looked on in horror.“If I’d been watching that,...
ACCIDENTS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
KOOL 96.5

Mom and Baby Moose Die in Northern Idaho

A mom and baby moose both died in Northern Idaho recently outside of Clark Fork. These moose had been fed by locals and it was ultimately their demise. A woman came across the mother and baby moose on her property, and after trying to scare them away realized they were not afraid of people. The reason for this is because they had come to expect food from them. Sadly, the mother was found dead, leaving the baby moose to fend for itself. The woman called the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to help with the situation, but before they could arrive the baby had died as well.
CLARK FORK, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Outdoor Life

Video: Bison Herd Tramples Car in an Alaska Traffic Jam

It’s been a challenging winter for wildlife here in Interior Alaska. A freak rain storm in late December created an icy crust layer in the snow, and more snow on top of it made traveling even more difficult for animals like moose, caribou, and bison. Moose have been sticking to the trails, attacking people and dogs in neighborhoods, and even trampling mushers’ dog teams. Just like humans, animals are sticking to the roads, trails, and other areas that make for easier walking.
ALASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rare Yellowstone cougar encounter caught on video

An ecotour company that operates in Yellowstone National Park has captured extremely rare footage of an active cougar. “Low quality video but a high quality sighting!” Yellowstone Wolf Tracker boasted Sunday via Instagram. “Today many of us were graced with a rare sighting of a very elusive predator; the mountain lion!”
ANIMALS
Post Register

State shuts down wolf hunting and trapping in southwest Montana after threshold is met

The wolf hunting and trapping season ended in the southwest corner of Montana on Thursday after total kills in Region 3 hit the threshold of 82 wolves. An order from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks directed wolf hunters and trappers in the region to remove their equipment from the field as quickly as possible. It applied to wolf management units 313 and 316, which encompass the area directly north of Yellowstone National Park.
MONTANA STATE
purewow.com

The 13 Most Charming Small Towns in Montana

Want beautiful beaches and New England charm? Head to Connecticut, Maine or Massachusetts. Dreaming of the desert? We’d suggest Arizona. But if your idea of a perfect getaway entails peace, quiet, diverse scenery, rugged adventures and plenty of room to roam, it’s got to be Montana. Where else can you pack the Rocky Mountains, the Great Plains, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park and Flathead Lake into one trip? The answer is literally nowhere. Besides the vast swathes of untouched wilderness, the fourth-largest U.S. state also has many world-class ski areas and historic Gold Rush-era communities. Sure, Montana technically earned the moniker the Treasure State because of its rich mineral reserves, but, from where we’re sitting, that name could have easily been bestowed by some traveler who spent a few weeks hiking, horseback riding and eating home-cooked food in one of the many charming small towns in Big Sky Country.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Billings, MT
844
Followers
2K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://971kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy