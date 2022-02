For the love of David Grohl's mother, it finally happened. We got the new Foo Fighters movie to Missoula, phew! From the moment this movie was finished I've been trying to get the theaters in this town to jump on it. I couldn't believe my eyes when I did my daily check to see if we had any showtimes here yet. You've heard me whining about it on the air. But no longer, friends, we are going to see Studio 666!

MISSOULA, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO