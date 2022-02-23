ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Changing Direction – Part 3

z975.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out a new song from Changing Direction along with part three of...

z975.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
thesource.com

Doja Cat to Debut New Music in Taco Bell Super Bowl Commercial

Taco Bell is returning to the Big Game this Sunday with a commercial that foregoes celebrity endorsements in favor of sending one of Taco Bell’s most outspoken customers-turned-critics: Doja Cat. With a high-energy television piece and the promise of a few overtime surprises, the two have teamed up to...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Other La#Serpents Gravel Switch
The Independent

Crowds of fans gather at London vigil to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards

Crowds of fans have gathered at a candlelit vigil in west London to pay tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards following his sudden death at the age of 31.The music entrepreneur gained fame after setting up the new music platform in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.Mourners lined the streets on Monday evening next to the mural of Edwards on Acton High Street, which is located in his hometown of Acton, west London.His death was announced online on Sunday and later confirmed by...
WORLD
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Music: Eddie Vedder Pays Tribute To Mark Lanegan, Heart Tour, Slash, Tool!

Watch EDDIE VEDDER Pay Tribute To MARK LANEGAN During Seattle Concert: 'He's Gonna Be Deeply Missed'. Nancy Wilson Is Doing a Heart Tour . . . Without Her Sister Ann. HEART is gearing up for a tour . . . but it's not the Heart you're used to. It's NANCY WILSON'S HEART . . . which will be Nancy and her own band, which does NOT include her sister ANN.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
musictimes.com

Dua Lipa Leaves Management Amid 'Future Nostalgia' Tour: What Was The Reason Behind?

Just when Dua Lipa announced the continuation of her "Future Nostalgia Tour," the British pop star has made an important decision on her music career. With her "Future Nostalgia Tour 2022" kicking off last February 9, 2022, at Miami, Florida, for almost two years of delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dua Lipa might be taking a risky move with her current standing.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Darcey & Stacey' Tell-All: Georgi Is a No Show (Exclusive)

Things are not looking good for Darcey and Georgi in this exclusive clip from the Darcey & Stacey tell-all special airing Monday on TLC. Despite Darcey and Georgi seemingly getting their happy ending after he proposed to her for the second time during the season 3 finale and she said yes, Georgi is a no show at the tell-all and is extremely defensive when Darcey calls him on the phone.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Mark Lanegan, Singer for Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age, Dies at 57

Click here to read the full article. Mark Lanegan, who followed a long stint as lead vocalist for the proto-grunge band Screaming Trees with a distinguished career as an impassioned solo singer-songwriter and adventurous collaborator with Queens of the Stone Age and others, has died. A cause of death was not announced, although last year he was said to be suffering from Covid-19 and kidney disease; he was 57. “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” reads a statement on his Twitter account. “A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Conquers "Anxiety" In Surreal New Music Video

Coi Leray's "Anxiety" music video has arrived, and it perfectly personifies the feeling you get inside when things start to become a little bit too overwhelming. The over-three-minute-long clip begins with the "TWINNEM" singer sitting on a chair in what looks like an abandoned attack, wearing a delicate white dress.
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

A tribute to Mark Lanegan, the most distinctive voice of his generation

As befitting one of the most prolific musical collaborators of the last 40 years, Mark Lanegan meant many different things to many different people. But, whether you knew Mark – who sadly passed away this week at the age of 57 – as the frontman of the Screaming Trees; as a key member of Queens Of The Stone Age; one half of The Gutter Twins; a prolific solo artist; a tragi-comic memoirist; or via an endless list of musical dalliances with the likes of Kurt Cobain, Isobel Campbell and the Manic Street Preachers; he always remained one thing: defiantly, unflinchingly himself.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy