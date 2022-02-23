ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW Dynamite Preview 2.23.22

By Ja' Von York
wrestlingnewsworld.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week’s edition of AEW Dynamite took the build for AEW Revolution up a notch as we got a number of matches announced for the show including a dog collar match between MJF and CM Punk. We also saw the return of reDRagon as they helped Adam Cole attack AEW World...

www.wrestlingnewsworld.com

wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

As seen below, reports throughout the week were accurate when stating that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews was headed to All Elite Wrestling. Buddy made his surprise debut on tonight’s episode, appearing after the lights went completely out following Penta Oscuro & Pac vs. The House of Black. Though he teased a potential rivalry with Malakai, similar to their feud in WWE, he instead joined the House of Black stable and helped Brody King and Malakai beat down Pac and Penta.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Headed To AEW

Former WWE Superstar SW3RVE The Realest (Shane “Swerve” Strickland, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) is reportedly headed to AEW. There have been rumors on Swerve and AEW, and the company having strong interest in the former WWE NXT North American Champion, but now Fightful Select reports that Swerve is expected to begin with AEW during the first week of March.
WWE
aiptcomics

Cesaro no longer with WWE

Cesaro has “quietly exited” WWE after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new deal, according to PWInsider. Cesaro last wrestled for WWE on the 2/11 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Happy Corbin. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly wrestling podcast,...
WWE
Popculture

WWE Superstar Surprisingly Returns After Firing

A fired WWE Superstar is back with the company. As mentioned by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drake Maverick is working behind the scenes at WWE. He is part of the Monday Night Raw Creative Team and started his position nearly a month ago. Maverick was released as a competitor in November last year.
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Daytona 500 Punishment Ruling: Fans React

Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
411mania.com

Tony Schiavone on His Reaction to Finding Out Cody Rhodes Was Leaving AEW

– During the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed the news of Cody Rhodes and his wife, former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, leaving AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Tony Schiavone on how shocked he was by the news on...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Signing Another Top Free Agent

A new report states that AEW is adding another big free agent to their roster. Fightful Select reports that Shane “Swerve” Strickland, aka Swerve Scott and Sw3rve The Realest, is signing onto the company. The site reports that many in AEW have been operating under the assumption that Strickland was signing onto the company since January, and that the deal is in effect starting the first week of March.
WWE
ComicBook

Former WWE Star Arrives in AEW, Joins the House of Black

Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy from his time in WWE, made his surprise debut on this week's AEW Dynamite and joined the House of Black faction. Midway through the show PAC and Penta Oscuro (Pentagon Jr's previous alter-ego from Lucha Underground) successfully beat Malakai Black and Brody King while Penta prevented Black from spraying his black mist, only for the lights to go out. Matthews then appeared in the ring, prompting Black to look like he'd just seen a ghost (calling back to the eye injury Matthews gave him during their WWE days). But Matthews then snapped on PAC and Penta, revealing he was the new member of the House of Black that was teased last week.
WWE
411mania.com

Buddy Matthews Signs With AEW, Debuts On Dynamite

Buddy Matthews is All Elite, signing with AEW and making his debut on tonight’s Dynamite. Matthews made his debut on tonight’s show, appearing after the lights went out while Malakai Black and Brody King were attacking Penta and PAC. He first teased opposing Black and King but then joined them in attacking Death Triangle. You can see clips from the segment below.
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'NXT': Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa collide

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Rivals Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler finally faced off in the main event of WWE NXT. Ziggler, who is a competitor on Raw, is seen as an invader on NXT who has his sights set on the NXT Championship, currently held by Bron Breakker. Breakker kicked...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal Name-Dropped On AEW Dynamite

Former WWE NXT general manager William Regal was name-dropped by Bryan Danielson during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Bryan Danielson brought up Regal during a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone. Danielson was trying to make a point about the difference between who trained him and who trained his opponent Daniel Garcia. While Garcia was trained by 2.0, Danielson was trained by the legendary Brit.
WWE
Popculture

AEW Signs Ex-WWE Superstar

A former WWE Superstar is heading to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). According to Fightful Select, Shane "Swerve" Strickland, also known as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, is singing with AEW after being released from WWE. Fightful Select was told that the deal was in the works since January and is in "effect starting the first week of March."
WWE
411mania.com

Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was back over a million viewers, getting 1,010,000 in viewership. The show also had a 0.40 rating (517,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.
WWE
411mania.com

Eddie Kingston Says He Wants the Chris Jericho That Triple H ‘Hated’ At AEW Revolution

Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho are set to do battle at AEW Revolution, and Kingston is looking for the Jericho that his “close friend” Triple H hated to show up. Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Kingston and Jericho have a face-to-face confrontation, during which a match was set between them at the PPV. During the promo, Kingston said he wanted the best version of Jericho and name-dropped the WWE executive whom Jericho famously faced at WrestleMania 18 and butted heads with in WWE at the time.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 2/16

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite episode drew 869,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 23.02% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.129 million viewers. This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 24.39% from...
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlinginc.com

New Name Set For The AEW Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, FTW Champion Ricky Starks successfully defeated Prest10 Vance of Dark Order to qualify for the “Face of the Revolution” ladder match at Revolution. Starks joins Powerhouse Hobbs, Keith Lee, and Wardlow as confirmed entrants in the Face of The Revolution Ladder...
WWE
Fightful

Cody Rhodes, AEW Surprises The List & Ya Boy #243 | Fightful Wrestling 2/23/22

Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) discuss a week of wrestling news for February 23, 2022. This show is brought to you by https://www.NordVPN.com/Fightful. Use our code 'fightful' at checkout to save 70 percent, and get an additional month free! Browse anonymously, avoid price discrimination, and watch region-locked shows!
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite – Tag Team Battle Royale

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS which features a title match and a tag team battle royal. The winners of the battle royal will move on to AEW Revolution to challenge Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW World tag team titles. A third team will be added next week after a Casino Battle Royale. The lineup includes:
WWE

