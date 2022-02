LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Scott MacLaughlin misses home. “We really do. It’s just tough knowing it’s not there and that we’re going to be some form of temporary housing and limbo for the next couple of years.” (credit: CBS) His insurance will cover the expensive rental he and his wife are in, but only for two years, but that’s already looking like not enough time. And the clock is ticking. In addition, he fears the cost. “We’re pretty much underinsured.” This week, Boulder County said it would include the cost of foundation removal in the plan to remove debris from the Marshall Fire. Nearly three months...

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO