EVENT Feb 23: MN Senate Agriculture and Rural Dev Committee talk about broadband

By Ann Treacy
blandinonbroadband.org
 1 day ago

Sorry for the short notice – this is happening at 3pm today. Looks like it will be streamed on...

blandinonbroadband.org

Boston 25 News WFXT

New program giving millions high speed internet

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s easy to take the internet for granted, but across the country, the digital divide is expanding. According to the White House, roughly 42-million people are without access to the internet with half of those people saying it’s because it costs too much. But...
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Broadband providers use new FCC program to close digital divide

There isn’t a question about whether or not to close the digital divide. The question is who will accomplish that and how. Internet providers recently began leveraging the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to offer free internet to eligible households, helping to further close the digital divide.
Local
Minnesota Government
US News and World Report

U.S. Senate Banking Committee to Vote on Fed Nominees on Feb. 15

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate banking committee will hold a vote on advancing the nominations of a slate of nominees to the Federal Reserve on Tuesday Feb. 15, it said on Friday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is up for renomination to his post, is set to be easily confirmed....
FOX 21 Online

Senator Smith Introduces Bill to Increase Rural Broadband Access

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Senator Tina Smith is continuing her push to make high speed internet access available to everyone. She joined three other Senators in introducing a bipartisan bill this month that would focus Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program funds to communities in greatest need to establish broadband services.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Advocate says USDA funds will help rural Maryland's agriculture 'diversify'

(The Center Square) – Maryland agricultural areas received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help rural areas keep and create jobs. The grants and loans are part of a $1.4 billion investment by the USDA in rural areas across the nation, according to a news release by the USDA.
Law.com

Broadband Expansion Proposal for Rural Areas Sees Changes

A Senate staff analysis of Sen. Jim Boyd’s bill said broadband access is available to 98% of the state’s urban areas and 78.6% of rural areas. Lawmakers awaiting federal money scaled back a proposal that would help broadband providers expand service to mostly rural, underserved areas. Sen. Jim...
The Independent

Fibrus defends higher bills for broadband customers in rural areas

An internet provider has defended charging customers more on a new rural broadband network than it users in towns and cities.An Assembly committee heard Fibrus offers the same entry price to all customers in Northern Ireland, but those using the Project Stratum network are unable to avail of the discounts offered to bill payers in urban locations.While Fibrus Networks is fulfilling the infrastructure contract to build the £200 million state-subsidised Project Stratum, which is set to connect 85,000 rural homes and businesses to full fibre broadband, the company’s commercial arm is also selling internet packages to newly connected customers on...
INFORUM

Plain Talk: Hot talk about cold gazpacho, term limits, ballot measures, and US Senate primary

MINOT, N.D. — On this episode of Plain Talk, we spent more time talking about gazpacho than I ever imagined I would on an episode of a politically themed podcast. Columnist Tony Bender joined co-host Chad Oban and me on Wednesday, talking about the struggle North Dakota's Democrats have recruiting candidates, the term limits ballot measure which will almost certainly be on the November ballot, the initiated measure process, and the U.S. Senate primary race between state Rep. Rick Becker and incumbent Sen. John Hoeven.
Kat Kountry 105

New MN Agriculture License Plate Benefits 4-H and FFA

It took a while, I am not sure why, but as of last Friday February 18, 2022 Minnesotan's can purchase a special Minnesota agriculture license plate! I am sure you have seen the Minnesota critical habitat license plates, or maybe you have one! I am quite sure the Minnesota Agriculture license plate program was patterned after that program? The new plate was introduced last Friday at a special program with representatives of Minnesota 4-H, FFA and Commissioner Thom Peterson.
