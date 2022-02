Luke Combs woke up early today (2/14) to send a special Valentine’s Day post to his wife Nicole as the couple awaits the birth of their first child together. Luke posted pictures of the couple on Instagram. He wrote, “Happy Valentines Day to this amazing woman. Getting to spend every day with you is a blessing I will never take for granted. Thank you for making me laugh, making me smile, being there for me, and loving me for who I am. I can’t wait to raise our family with you and spend a whole lot of more years together. I Love You @nicolejcombs.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO