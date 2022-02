Shares of Alteryx remain down more than 60% versus all-time highs near $180 notched in 2020. Even after the resounding correction that we've seen in the tech sector over the past few months, there still aren't that many former high-flying stocks that can be truly considered bargain plays. Alteryx (AYX), in my opinion, is one of the lone exceptions. This big data/infrastructure software vendor has been down in the dumps since 2020, which was the last time that the company was viewed as an attractive growth startup. Since then, Alteryx's growth has slowed as it embarked on a late transition to the cloud, and investors' patience for Alteryx has expired as they moved onto faster-growing and more exciting peers.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO