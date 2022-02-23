Why Inflation Could Hurt Beyond Meat Stock

Our theme of Plant-Based Meat Stocks, which includes companies that produce plant-based meat and related vegan ingredients, has remained roughly flat year-to-date in 2022, compared to the S&P 500 which is down by about 7%. There are a couple of factors that are helping the theme outperform. Firstly, there have been a few positive developments for vegan meat bellwether Beyond Meat stock. Brokerage firm Piper Sandler indicated that the company was witnessing stronger than expected demand for its McPlant burger at McDonald’s, with KFC also apparently planning to launch Beyond’s line of plant-based fried chicken products. This could indicate that plant-based meat is gaining traction after a mixed 2021. See our analysis of Beyond Meat valuation and Beyond Meat Revenue. Separately, with U.S. inflation surging and interest rates poised to rise, investors are selling growth stocks and moving to value names. As a majority of the stocks in our theme are consumer staples stocks with relatively low multiples, they appear to be benefiting from the broader market rotation.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO