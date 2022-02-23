ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Why Inflation Could Hurt Beyond Meat Stock

By Josh Enomoto
InvestorPlace
 4 days ago

The best ideas come from solving common problems. No, that’s not the driving principle behind Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). Rather, it’s the leading quote for the first commercial for UNTUCKit, the apparel maker that specializes in clothes designed to be worn untucked. I must admit that I laughed off both businesses. However,...

investorplace.com

Benzinga

Looking At Beyond Meat's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Beyond Meat BYND. And retail traders should know.
AGRICULTURE
Forbes

Why Mock Meat Stocks Are Outperforming This Year

Our theme of Plant-Based Meat Stocks, which includes companies that produce plant-based meat and related vegan ingredients, has remained roughly flat year-to-date in 2022, compared to the S&P 500 which is down by about 7%. There are a couple of factors that are helping the theme outperform. Firstly, there have been a few positive developments for vegan meat bellwether Beyond Meat stock. Brokerage firm Piper Sandler indicated that the company was witnessing stronger than expected demand for its McPlant burger at McDonald’s, with KFC also apparently planning to launch Beyond’s line of plant-based fried chicken products. This could indicate that plant-based meat is gaining traction after a mixed 2021. See our analysis of Beyond Meat valuation and Beyond Meat Revenue. Separately, with U.S. inflation surging and interest rates poised to rise, investors are selling growth stocks and moving to value names. As a majority of the stocks in our theme are consumer staples stocks with relatively low multiples, they appear to be benefiting from the broader market rotation.
AGRICULTURE
Motley Fool

Beyond Meat Earnings: Will They Sizzle or (Once Again) Fizzle?

Wall Street expects Q4 revenue to edge down 0.5% year over year. Analysts also project the quarter's adjusted loss per share will more than double. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), a leading maker of plant-based meat substitutes, is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after the market closes. An earnings call is scheduled for the same day at 5 p.m. ET.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Beyond Meat

Within the last quarter, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Beyond Meat. The company has an average price target of $56.67 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $32.00.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyond Meat#Inflation#Meat Industry#Meat Products#Red Meat#Bynd Stock
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Kraft Sets its Sights on Beyond Meat’s Market

There's always an element of repressed denial about enjoying a good hot dog. We all know they're made of terrible stuff that no one would eat if we saw the individual parts on our plates (and if you really want to know the gory details, be warned that you may be haunted in a way that will ruin you for life).
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Why These Analysts Cut Beyond Meat's Price Target

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) reported a higher than the expected loss per share for the fourth quarter due to rising costs. Mizuho On Beyond Meat: John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating for the stock while lowering the price target from $59 to $45. The company’s “big EBITDA miss saw...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Why Beyond Meat Shares Are Sliding Today

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is trading lower Friday after the company reported weak top-line results for the fourth quarter and issued guidance below estimates. Beyond Meat said fourth-quarter revenue declined 1.2% year-over-year to $100.7 million, which came in below the estimate of $101.36 million. The plant-based meat company reported a quarterly earnings loss of $1.27 per share.
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Beyond Meat slides as analysts hack estimates lower

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) plunged on Friday as analysts set expectation lower for the alternative meat seller following the Q4 earnings report. Bank of America reduced is price target on Beyond Meat (BYND) to $45 and reiterated an Underperform rating. "Gross margins were negatively impacted by lower revenue per pound, increased...
RETAIL
CharlotteObserver.com

Beyond Meat Stock Stalls as Plant-Based Meat Competition Ramps Up

Plant-based meats have become very popular -- at least with food companies looking for a piece of the growing market. During the pandemic, legacy food companies—including Nestlé NSRGF, Smithfield Foods, and Cargill revealed plans to introduce their own meat-free patties. PepsiCo PEP also threw its hat in when it formed a joint venture with Beyond Meat BYND, at the beginning of 2021.
AGRICULTURE
KEYT

Beyond Meat falls short in Q4 due to weak retail demand

U.S. shoppers are giving plant-based burgers a pass. Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat says its revenue dropped in the fourth quarter due to weak retail demand. The company based in El Segundo, California, said Thursday that its net revenue fell 1.2% to $100.7 million in the October-December period. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $101 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet. The company reported a net loss of $80.4 million for the quarter. The loss, of $1.27 per share, far exceeded the 70-cent loss Wall Street was expecting.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
US News and World Report

Beyond Meat Shares Fall on Dimmer Than Expected Forecasts

(Reuters) -Beyond Meat Inc forecast annual revenue below estimates on Thursday, hitting its share price, as it faced stiffer competition amid flat demand for plant-based protein. The California-based company said it expects revenue of $560 million to $620 million for 2022, compared with estimates of $637.3 million, according to Refinitiv...
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Beyond Meat: Ron Swanson Does Not Approve

Beyond Meat isn't real meat, but it does bleed: cash. Do you remember the NBC Parks and Recreation Season 3 Episode 10 when Ron Swanson goes to the Grain 'N Simple grocery store? Upon being offered a sample of vegan bacon he promptly tosses it in the trash and asks for another. He explains that he's just trying to make sure no one ever has to eat it.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Etsy, Beyond Meat Or Block?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends. Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Beyond Meat Launches Jalapeno Lime Burger At A&W Canada Locations

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), along with A&W Canada, has launched the Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat Burger, available nationwide for a limited time from February 14 to March 20. Jalapeno Lime Burger is A&W Canada's first all plant-based burger offering, featuring a 7-grain bun, tomato, lettuce, red onion, Beyond Burger patty, and a spicy, tangy Jalapeno lime aioli.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

Why investors like Latin America’s inflation-beating ESG stocks

By Michael Molinski, Callaway Climate Insights (Michael Molinski is a senior economist at Trendline Economics. He’s worked for Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Wells Fargo, and previously as a foreign correspondent and editor for Bloomberg News and MarketWatch.) SÃO PAULO (Callaway Climate Insights) — Latin American stocks led the world in January, and much of that […]
STOCKS

