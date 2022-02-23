ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

How to Start a Push to Start Car in the Harsh Montana Winter

By Trent Flager
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

When I left my house this morning to come into the studio, it was -20 degrees. Car batteries do not produce as much power during cold weather because it inhibits the chemical reaction inside the battery. If you are struggling to start your car in these harsh Montana winters you can...

catcountry1029.com

Comments / 0

Post Register

State shuts down wolf hunting and trapping in southwest Montana after threshold is met

The wolf hunting and trapping season ended in the southwest corner of Montana on Thursday after total kills in Region 3 hit the threshold of 82 wolves. An order from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks directed wolf hunters and trappers in the region to remove their equipment from the field as quickly as possible. It applied to wolf management units 313 and 316, which encompass the area directly north of Yellowstone National Park.
purewow.com

The 13 Most Charming Small Towns in Montana

Want beautiful beaches and New England charm? Head to Connecticut, Maine or Massachusetts. Dreaming of the desert? We’d suggest Arizona. But if your idea of a perfect getaway entails peace, quiet, diverse scenery, rugged adventures and plenty of room to roam, it’s got to be Montana. Where else can you pack the Rocky Mountains, the Great Plains, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park and Flathead Lake into one trip? The answer is literally nowhere. Besides the vast swathes of untouched wilderness, the fourth-largest U.S. state also has many world-class ski areas and historic Gold Rush-era communities. Sure, Montana technically earned the moniker the Treasure State because of its rich mineral reserves, but, from where we’re sitting, that name could have easily been bestowed by some traveler who spent a few weeks hiking, horseback riding and eating home-cooked food in one of the many charming small towns in Big Sky Country.
K96 FM

DEATH Stalks Montana Mountains

I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
Chronicle

Ignorant Good Samaritans Kill Two North Idaho Moose

For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
The Independent

Hero mother watches avalanche sweep away son, then skis down to dig him out

When a mother and son, both seasoned skiers, hit the Colorado slopes on Valentine’s Day weekend, they had everything they needed: experience, avalanche equipment, weather information.But an issue with ski gear sent them into an avalanche zone; the son went to retrieve a piece of rappel equipment they’d left the previous day on Dave’s Way, to the west side of Loveland Pass. And as his mother waited from a safe ridge above, an avalanche started and the young adult got swept away, carried hundreds of feet down the mountain as she looked on in horror.“If I’d been watching that,...
KOOL 96.5

Mom and Baby Moose Die in Northern Idaho

A mom and baby moose both died in Northern Idaho recently outside of Clark Fork. These moose had been fed by locals and it was ultimately their demise. A woman came across the mother and baby moose on her property, and after trying to scare them away realized they were not afraid of people. The reason for this is because they had come to expect food from them. Sadly, the mother was found dead, leaving the baby moose to fend for itself. The woman called the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to help with the situation, but before they could arrive the baby had died as well.
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rare Yellowstone cougar encounter caught on video

An ecotour company that operates in Yellowstone National Park has captured extremely rare footage of an active cougar. “Low quality video but a high quality sighting!” Yellowstone Wolf Tracker boasted Sunday via Instagram. “Today many of us were graced with a rare sighting of a very elusive predator; the mountain lion!”
The Independent

Winter storm: More than 200,000 lose power in the South as Ted Cruz tweets advice

More than 200,000 homes are without power across the South as Winter Storm Landon locked in on Thursday with heavy snow, thick ice and freezing rain.Millions of people were in the path of the severe weather which dumped a foot of snow in the Midwest and led to warnings from the South to the Northeast through Friday night.Power outages are currently highest in Tennessee where more than 136,000 homes went down, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the US.Texas is the next hardest hit where 52,000 are in blackout. Some 22,000 have lost power in Arkansas, and 12,000...
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 50% on Patagonia and North Face Jackets at This Backcountry Sale

February's freezing temperatures may make you want to cozy up indoors with all the candles and chunky blankets, but it also presents a great opportunity to head out for new outdoor adventures. Being outfitted with the right gear to keep you warm is a must and if you're planning on hitting the slopes, packing up for hikes, or just suiting up to go out for dinner, right now you can save up to 50% on top outerwear from The North Face and Patagonia at Backcountry's Season Send-Off sale.
